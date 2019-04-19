Midland University is displaying a flair for the dramatic in its recent softball games.
On Tuesday night it was Michaela Jackson with a pinch-hit home in the bottom of the seventh that sank Concordia 4-3. On Thursday, it was Jamie Phares' turn.
Phares single to left scored Alex Van Der Werf with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth as MU beat Morningside 8-7 to complete a doubleheader sweep. Midland won the opener 6-2.
The wins vault Midland, 23-7 overall, to first place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 13-3 record.
“It was fun to watch the girls really step up and compete, both mentally and physically, for two full games,” Midland coach Mike Heard said. “Our at-bats were competitive and our mental focus was pretty consistent.”
Van Der Werf led off the eighth with a double and sprinted home on Phares hit.
In the opener, Jaylee Hinrichs struck out 16 and scattered seven hits to pick up the win. She also relieved Hailee Fliam in the second inning of the second game and earned the win with 16 strikeouts.
“I thought Jaylee pitched as well as I’ve seen her this year,” Heard said.
Katlin Anders led Midland by going 4-for-4 with two RBI in the opener. Andrea Cespedes scored two runs and had two hits while Sierra Athrow and Angela Brazil had one RBI apiece.
The Mustangs scored three unearned runs in the first off of Fliam in the second game, but MU answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Brazil had the big blow with a three-run home run.
Athow hit a two-run homer in the fourth, but Josie Baxter of the Mustangs answered with a two-run shot in the sixth.
The Mustangs tied the game in the seventh with the help of a RBI double by Alex Nixon. That set the stage for Phares' heroics.
“Now I’d like us to continue to build on that through the finish of the season,” Heard said.
Wahoo freshman Brianna Brabec had three hits and Phares added two.
Midland faces Doane in a doubleheader at 1 Saturday afternoon in Crete.