GERING -- The defending Expedition League champions were on top of their game Wednesday night.
The Western Nebraska Pioneers limited the Fremont Moo to one hit while earning a 16-0 win to capture the Clark Division championship.
Winning pitcher Ty Bothwell went six innings and allowed one hit and five walks. He struck out seven. The Moo's lone hit came in the fifth when Fremont native Tyler Push hit a one-out single.
Will Olson's RBI double in the first put the Pioneers up 1-0. They added a run in the second on Quinn Ayers' RBI ground out and made it 3-0 in the third on Olson's solo home run.
The game was delayed in the fourth inning due to lightning, but the Pioneers broke it open with a five-run fifth that included a three-run double by Olson.
Fremont threatened a couple of times in the early innings. In the second, Brocker Reller and Jack Simonsen drew back-to-back walks, but Bothwell struck out Ronnie McBride and Nick Emanuel and then retired Peter Carlson on a pop out.
In the fourth, Simonsen and McBride drew consecutive walks with one out. Both advanced a base on a wild pitch, but Bothwell struck out Emanuel and got Carlson to fly out.
James Scurto took the loss. He worked four innings and allowed eight runs (six earned) on five hits and four walks. He also struck out one. Michael Attalah threw two scoreless innings. Tom Ginther and Cedric Girard combined to allow eight runs on five hits and three walks in the final two innings. Girard struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.
Olson went 3-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored to lead the Pioneers. Jacen Roberson went 3-for-6 with four RBI and three runs scored.
The Pioneers play the Badlands Big Sticks in the league championship series starting on Friday in Dickinson, N.D. The second game will be Saturday in Gering as well as Sunday's (if necessary) Game 3.