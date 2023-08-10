The Midland men’s soccer team was picked to finish third by the conference coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday.

Hastings College garnered the top spot with a total of 118 points on the back of eight of the twelve first-place votes, after winning the GPAC regular season and tournament titles in 2022.

Concordia was picked second with 110 points, with three first-place votes, while Midland was picked third with one first-place vote and 89 points. Morningside and Northwestern round out the top of the 12-team league.

This season, the GPAC men’s soccer schedule will consist of eleven league games between the 12 teams. Waldorf University joins the GPAC as an affiliate member in men’s and women’s soccer in 2023, replacing Presentation College which closed its doors last spring.

“I’m proud of what we have been doing here. I think the GPAC has recognized the improvements being made,” said head coach Josh Nakayama. “We have a lot of work to do and it is only the preseason poll. Everything could change after the first matches. We will be ready and are looking forward to the season.”

On the women’s side, Midland was slotted into the fourth spot with 112 points.

Jamestown totaled 138 points for first place in the preseason poll. After winning the regular season title a year ago, the Jimmies garnered eleven of thirteen first-place votes.

Hastings was picked second with 133 points and five first-place votes. Briar Cliff picked up the last first-place vote in the third spot with 118 points. The Chargers won the 2022 GPAC Postseason Tournament Championship and were the regular season runner-up. Midland was picked fourth with 112 points,

“We’ve got a good mix of returners and newcomers this season,” said head coach Cody Bartlow. “Last year, I felt like we took a step in the right direction but had unfinished business. This year’s team has been working hard and is dedicated to taking the next step towards our goals of a conference title and towards making it to nationals.”

2023 GPAC Preseason Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll

Place Team Points (1st Place Votes)

1. Hastings, 118 (8)

2. Concordia, 110 (3)

3. Midland, 89 (1)

4. Morningside, 86

5. Northwestern, 83

6. Briar Cliff, 74

7. Dordt, 69

8. Jamestown, 45

9. Waldorf, 43

10. Mount Marty, 38

11. Doane, 20

12. Dakota Wesleyan, 17

2023 GPAC Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll:

Place Team Points (1st Place Votes)

1. Jamestown, 138 (7)

2. Hastings, 133 (5)

3. Briar Cliff, 118 (1)

4. Midland, 112

5. Concordia, 95

T-6. Dordt, 88

T-6. Morningside, 88

8. College of Saint Mary, 66

9. Doane, 54

10. Northwestern, 44

11. Dakota Wesleyan, 33

12. Waldorf, 31

13 Mount Marty University 14