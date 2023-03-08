Joanne Bracker was a national legend in women’s basketball.

The coach at Midland University in Fremont for 42 years was an inaugural member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and a former member of USA Basketball’s Olympic selection committee.

When she retired in 2012, she was the NAIA career leader in victories with her 736-403 record.

“She helped pave the way,” said Elkhorn North girls coach Ann (Albrecht) Prince, who played and coached at Midland. “Fittingly she passed on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.”

Bracker died Feb. 1 after a long battle with cancer. She was 77.

A celebration of her life will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Midland’s Wikert Event Center foyer. The public is invited to share stories and celebrate the life of Coach Bracker during the open-house event. Attendees are encouraged to wear Midland apparel.

Joanne Gochenour graduated from West Harrison High School in Mondamin, Iowa, where she played 6-on-6 basketball, and was a 1966 graduate of Dana College in Blair. Dana and Doane were the only colleges in the state with teams, and they played 6-on-6.

She taught physical education two years in the Omaha Public Schools and elementary education two years in Casper, Wyoming, before Midland hired her as a P.E. instructor and women’s basketball coach in 1970.

Her first season, the Warriorettes were the first state college champion, defeating Kearney State 58-21 at Pershing Auditorium in Lincoln to finish 20-1. They repeated as champion the next year at 17-4 and finished fourth in a national tournament in Springfield, Missouri.

Midland went to eight NAIA national tournaments, with a best finish of fourth in 1985. Its best national ranking was No. 3 in 1983.

“I don’t know that we always have the most outstanding basketball players or the most outstanding athletes. But I like to think they are fundamentally sound players,” she said in 1985.

She was an assistant coach in the 1989 Olympic Festival and the national president of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Two years ago, the Iowa girls high school association presented her with its First Lady of Iowa Award.

Survivors include husband Leon of Fremont; son Troy Bracker of Fremont; and sister Carolyn (Doyle) Cooper of Omaha.