A dominating performance by the Midland University women’s soccer team this season was recognized by Great Plains Athletic Conference coaches.
For the second-straight year, Nayeli Rodriguez and goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen have been awarded two of the conference’s biggest honors.
Rodriguez, a senior from San Diego, has been named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year while Thigen, a junior from San Diego, has received the Defensive Player of the Year honor.
The two were also among the Warriors’ five first team all-conference selections. Midland also had two players earn second-team recognition and one was named to the honorable mention list.
Greg Jarosik, who guided the Warriors to GPAC regular season and tournament titles, has also been named the league’s Coach of the Year. Midland, 17-2-1, begins play in the NAIA Tournament on Saturday.
It is the third-consecutive year Midland has had an athlete capture Offensive Player of the Year honors. Senior PT Perez, who was also named to the all-league first team, won the honor as a sophomore in 2017.
Jarosik said his players were deserving of the recognition.
“Nayeli has proven to be the most dangerous attacker in Midland history, having twice earned conference player of the year,” he said. “The fact that her teammate (Perez) received the same award in 2017 speaks to how dangerous those two have been. Rachel is already the most accomplished goalkeeper in conference history, being the first All-America first-team honoree in GPAC history. It is fitting that she is the conference player of the year again.”
Thigpen is second in the NAIA in goals against average (.30). Rodriguez leads the GPAC and is tied for 26th in the nation in goals with 17. She also tops the league in points with 39, which includes five assists.
Alaina Melanson, a senior from San Diego, and Marley Farrell, a senior from Long Beach, California, join the trio on the first team.
Brittany Llanes, a sophomore from Long Beach, and Harlee Zancanelli, a senior from Henderson, Colorado, were both named to the second team. Hannah Stewart, a senior from Draper, Utah, received honorable mention recognition.
“We couldn’t be prouder of each of these ladies,” Jarosik said. “For Marley, PT, and Nayeli to be first team all four years is an incredible accomplishment.”
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kansas) will face Rocky Mountain (Montana) at 2 Friday in the Omaha bracket. Midland will play the winner at 2 Saturday.
The Warriors will be looking to reach the final site in Orange Beach, Alabama, and the Round of 16 on back-to-back seasons.