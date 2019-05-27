GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Seth Sabata of Midland University added his second All-American honor on Saturday at the NAIA Track and Field Championships.
Sabata finished sixth in the shot put Saturday. On Thursday, he placed seventh in the men's hammer throw.
Sabata's shot put mark of 55-9 was less than a foot out of fourth place. Mitchell Soviak of Mount Vernon Nazarene won the event with a throw of 60-1.
Midland freshman Dylan Kucera finished 13th. The Fremont Bergan graduate recorded a toss of 51-3.
Also on Saturday, senior Cortland Cassidy and freshman Alex France of the Warriors competed in the men's marathon. Cassidy finished 15th in 2:54.09 while France was 23rd in 2:56.59.
In the women's marathon, senior Braska Patterson of Midland placed 17th in 3:34.32.
On Friday night, Midland teammates Nathan Houser and Reid Kirlin competed in the discus.
Houser, a FHS graduate, placed 18th at 154-4 while Kirlin placed 24th at 148-5. Houser also finished second in the hammer throw.