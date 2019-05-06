YANKTON, S.D. — Seth Sabata set a Midland University school record on his way to an individual title during weekend competition at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The Columbus native set a MU record with a toss of 57-7 in the shot put. Teammate Dylan Kucera, a graduate of Fremont Bergan, finished sixth at 50-10.
While Sabata was the only MU male athlete to win a conference championship, Braska Patterson won a title for the Lady Warriors.
The senior from Stanton overcame a pair of delays to capture the 10,000-meter title in 39:21.38 on a wet track. Patterson’s personal record moves her to seventh on the school’s all-time list. Teammate Paige Thelen, a junior from Stanton, finished eighth in the GPAC in 41:14.20.
Patterson also finished fifth in the 5,000 meters in 19:35.41.
For the men, Fremont High School graduate Nathan Houser placed second in the discus with a school-record throw of 165-0. Reid Kirlin was seventh at 151-8 while Kucera was eighth at 144-4.
Houser also earned a runner-up finish in the hammer throw (202-3). Sabata was fourth (191-6) while Kirlin finished sixth at 183-3.
Fremont native CJ Martinez finished third in the 10,000 meters in 32:53.76 — the fifth-best performance in MU history. Teammate Cortland Cassidy was sixth in 33:22.82. Martinez added a fifth-place finish in the 5,000 meters in 16:10.53.
In the 100 meters, Jeremiah Harris was second in 10.85 while Lucas Weyrich was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.50.
FHS graduate Victoria Leffler placed in three events for MU. She was fourth in the long jump at 17-4 3/4. She also placed eighth in the high jump (4-10 1/2) and triple jump (35-10).
Doane won the men’s team championship with 192 points while Dordt was second with 144.50. Concordia was third at 101.50. MU finished sixth with 65.
Concordia won the women’s championship with 200 points. Hastings was second with 149.50 while Doane was third with 142.50. The Lady Warriors were ninth with 22.
Midland will compete Friday in Seward at the Concordia Twilight Meet. It will be the last chance for the MU squads to qualify athletes for the NAIA Outdoor Championships. MU officials said nine have already qualified, including Houser in the discus and hammer, Sabata and Kucera in the shot put and hammer, Martinez, Cassidy and Alex France in the men’s marathon, Kirlin in the shot, discus and hammer, Patterson in the women’s marathon and Avery Blahauvietz in the women’s hammer.