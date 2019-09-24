LINCOLN – The Midland University cross country teams competed recently at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational that featured teams from NCAA Division I, II and III, NJCAA, and the NAIA.
“It was another highly competitive meet where we saw some of the best teams in the region at all levels”, Midland coach Daniel Gerber said. “For the first time really running hills this season we ran well and rather consistent throughout the race.”
Fremont High School graduate Vivian Sanchez led the Midland women. The junior placed 130th in 21:05.5. Sanchez was followed by senior Paige Thelen, who was 155th in 22:04.8.
Faith Chepengat of Iowa Western was the first-place finisher with a time of 17:09.1.
Other finishers for the Lady Warriors included: Ally Muessel, 22:19.7 (158th), Erin Kahnk, 22:59.2 (169th), Victoria Bitz, 25:08.5 (180th), and Jaineily Ortiz, 25:28.0 (181st).
Iowa won the team title with 53 points while Iowa Central was second with 79. South Dakota (94), Nebraska (109) and Central Missouri (157) were next. MU finished with 506.
In the men's division, Iowa won with 47 points, followed by Kansas State (79), Nebraska (90), Air Force (153) and Cloud County (155). The Warriors finished 17th with 499.
Fremont High graduate CJ Martinez paced the Warriors. He finished the 8K race in 26:36 to finish 77th overall. Another former FHS runner, freshman Jose Gonzalez was 113th in 27:06.
George Kusche of the Huskers placed first in 24:12.2.
Other finishers for the men included: Alex France, 28:54.7 (179th), Christian McCafferty, 29:57.2 (198th), Christopher Lopez, 30:02.1 (199th), Ross McMahon, 31:29.1 (222nd), and Dylan Hill, 31:50.2 (228th).
Fremonter Preston Decker, who competes for Nebraska Wesleyan, finished 80th in 26:40 to help the Prairie Wolves place 12th in the team race.
The Warriors will be in action again on Saturday at the Dean White Invite in Crete. The first race is set for 10 a.m.