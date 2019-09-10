Midland University finished fourth Monday during the Warriors' fall invitational at the Fremont Golf Club.
Mount Marty won the team title with a 352. Concordia was second at 353 followed by College of Saint Mary (358) and and the Warriors (364).
Victoria Suto of the Flames won the meet with an 80 Tiffany Schele of Midland shot an 8-over-par 81 to place second.
You have free articles remaining.
Madison Lease of MU shot an 89 to place 13th while Ahnna Schouten carded a 92 to finish 19th. Renee Marcotte was 35th at 102 while Olivia Engel was 45th at 109.
Midland competes Friday and Saturday at the Briar Cliff Invitational.