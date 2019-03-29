The Midland University women's golf team returned to action Thursday by competing in the Concordia Invitational.
The Warriors finished in ninth place after the one-round event at Highlands Golf Course, posting a team score of 81-over par. Morningside won with a 321.
Junior Tiffany Scheele placed 21st with a 14-over par 86. n 86. Iowa Western Community College’s Lisa Lied won the event with a 76.
Jessica Rehtus of MU shot a 90 while Mateya Peters had a 96. Sophie Hart (97) and Renee Marcotte (107) also competed for MU.
Midland and College of Saint Mary will co-host the Midland/CSM Invitational next week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The first round will be played at Fremont Golf Club on Tuesday with the second round Wednesday at Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha.