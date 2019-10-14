SILVIS, Ill. – Midland University women’s golf completed its final event of the fall season with the TPC Deere Run Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.
Tiffany Scheele of MU tied for ninth-place after recording a two-day total of 180 (90-90).
The event played host to 12 teams and a field of 68 athletes. Brittany Evans of William Penn University took home the individual crown after scoring 164 (79-85).
The Warriors recorded a team score of 859 which gave the team an 11th place finish. William Penn took first place as a team with a score of 701 (352-348) on the par-72 course.
Scheele was the top-finisher for the Warriors and was followed by a 53rd-place finish for Renee Marcottee at 220 (109-111). Ahnna Schouten (55th, 116-106), Olivia Engel (59th, 122-115) also competed on both days while Sophie Hart scored 123 on the first day of the invitational.
This event wraps up the fall portion of the Warriors season.