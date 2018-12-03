Midland University’s women’s basketball team put an end to a two-game losing skid Saturday afternoon with a convincing Great Plains Athletic Conference victory.
The 25th-ranked Lady Warriors improved to 6-4 with a 72-54 win over the College of Saint Mary Flames at the Wikert Event Center. After outscoring the Flames 30-14 in the second quarter, the Lady Warriors never looked back.
Everything went right for Midland as the Warriors forced 27 turnovers and turned them into 32 points. Midland also outrebounded the Flames 36-31 with 11 of those on the offensive end and leading to 12 second-chance points.
The Lady Warriors were 43.1 percent (28-65) from the field and 31.6 percent (12-38) from 3-point range, due in large part to an offensive explosion in the second quarter.
Midland was 11 of 17 shooting during the period, including 6 of 11 from 3-point territory. Midland had a 21-5 run that included a 4-for-4 performance on treys by Madison Severson.
Severson finished with a game-high 17 points, including 5 of 7 on 3-point attempts. The point guard also contributed five assists, three steals, two rebounds, and two blocks.
After the outburst in the second quarter, the Flames and MU played to a 30-30 tie in the second half, but the Lady Warriors had built too big of a gap for the Flames to overcome.
Junior Amanda Hansen contributed 13 points, five steals, three assists and three rebounds. She also didn’t commit a turnover in a team-high 31 minutes of action.
Senior forward Maddie Egr was the only other MU player in double figures as she finished with 11 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field. Egr also had six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one blocked shot.
The win evens Midland’s league record at 3-3 while the Flames fall to 2-10 overall, including 1-5 in the league.
Midland plays at 6 Wednesday night in Sioux City, Iowa, against eighth-ranked Morningside. On Saturday, the Lady Warriors travel to Orange City, Iowa, to play fifth-ranked Northwestern.