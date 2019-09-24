{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

ELKHORN -- Midland University tied for third Monday in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Preview at Indian Creek Golf Course.

Morningside's Sam Storey finished first with a 141 during the two-round event. His performance helped the Mustangs (591) beat runner-up Doane (608) by 17 strokes.

Senior Cody Troudt shot a 153 to tie for eighth and lead MU. Sophomore Payton Koch tied for 11th with a 154. Kean Kontor tied for 13th at 155. Ryan Rogers (157) and Preston Carbaugh (160) also competed.

The GPAC Fall Championship is scheduled at Indian Creek on Friday and Saturday.

