A familiar face on the Midland University campus has been named as the school's women's lacrosse coach.
Malia Shimabukuro, a 2017 MU graduate, has served as a residence hall director at MU while assisting the women's lacrosse and ice hockey teams.
"We are excited to have Malia lead our women's lacrosse program," Midland Athletic Director Dave Gillespie said. "She is committed to providing an environment that nurtures both the academic and athletic endeavors of our student-athletes."
Shimabukuro, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, was a key contributor for the Lady Warriors in lacrosse and hockey.
As a senior in 2017, she tied for third on the Lady Warriors with 16 goals in lacrosse.
She was named to the President’s List in each semester on campus, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Shimabukuro was an NAIA Scholar-Athlete for lacrosse and was named to the Academic All-America All-Large Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
“I’m excited to rejoin the program and re-establish the culture of Midland Lacrosse,” Shimabukuro said. “Building a lacrosse program in the Midwest is a challenge that I look forward to taking on. I hope to grow and learn along with the players and share with them what it means to be a Warrior. I can’t wait to develop a relationship with our current and future student-athletes both on the field and off.”
Shimabukuro succeeds T.J. Westfall as coach. Midland finished 0-7 last spring.