Wyatt Tremayne isn't the biggest linebacker in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming one of the best.
The Midland University senior captured All-GPAC second-team honors last fall after leading the Warriors in total tackles (80) and solo stops (40).
Tremayne is 5-foot-9, 204 pounds, but always seems to be around the football.
"I've grown up kind of being a ball hawk," the Homer High School graduate said. "Once I was in college, I realized I was kind of small, but I just think you need to know the system you are in and be a smart player. Also, it is just a matter of being tough. If you know what you are doing and have toughness, you can make up for that lack of athleticism. If you do that, it doesn't really matter how big or small you are or how fast or strong you are."
Tremayne makes sure he is well prepared by studying film of the Warriors' opponent each week.
"I study film and plays to learn what the other team is doing," he said. "I do that and then when we are out on the field I just try to be tough and sacrifice my body out there."
Tremayne came to Midland in the fall of 2015 -- one season before current head coach Jeff Jamrog was hired.
"When I first came here, discipline was really lacking," he said. "I think communication and the team building kind of things weren't really there. When Coach Jamrog came in, he really pushed discipline on everyone and that is why you've seen us improve each year."
Tremayne and his classmates were joined by Jamrog and some of his staff on a senior trip to Colorado. The MU contingent went to a Colorado Rockies baseball game, viewed a Denver Broncos practice and went white water rafting.
The linebacker said the trip helped strengthen the bond between the seniors.
"The family aspect on this team is out of the roof," he said. "Everyone is a brother to everyone."
The Warriors finished 6-4 last season, but ended the year on a two-game winning streak. Tremayne was one of five MU players to earn second-team All-GPAC honors.
"I think for myself 2017 was a good season, but not a great one," Tremayne said. "I don't think I was quite the leader I wanted to be, but during the offseason I've moved into a leader role."
During the spring, teammates selected Tremayne as one of four captains for the team. The others are running back Lukas Vopnford, center Alex Boyer and tight end/deep snapper Jacob Ellis.
"Earlier in my (career) I was a lead by example type," Tremayne said. "But after getting selected as a captain, I knew I had to be more vocal. I think all four of us are more vocal now and want to lead the team. We call guys out if they do something wrong and encourage them when they are doing something right."
Tom Brinkman was promoted to defensive coordinator in the spring. Tremayne said the Warriors' defense won't be dramatically different from last season.
"We'll keep our base 3-4 defense and we'll do a lot of the same things," he said. "We'll tweak some things, but I think it will be a pretty similar defense. Coach Brinkman is a pretty good coach and we're excited for the fall."
Elkhorn native Bryan McLaughlin, who also earned All-GPAC second-team honors at inside linebacker last season, graduated in the spring. Tremayne is confident others can step up to fill the void, including Wahoo native Theo Blum and Fremont High School graduate Donovan Johnson.
Tremayne said he has a specific individual goal for this season.
"The top one for me is to always be a better teammate," he said. "If everyone is a better teammate, then this team can only succeed. That is always my No. 1 goal."