BLAIR — Senior Cody Troudt paced the host school to victory recently at the Midland University Open at River Wilds Golf Club.
Troudt shot a 4-under-par 67 while winning the individual championship. He made five birdies on the day. Matthew Schaefer of Northeast Community College and Corey Matthey of Morningside tied for second with a 71 apiece.
Midland shot a 2-over-par 286 to beat Morningside by five strokes. The Midland “B” team placed third at 294 while Morningside’s “B” squad shot a 300 to place fourth. The Midland “C” team placed ninth with a 312.
Kean Kontor of the Warriors tied for fourth with MU “B” team members Ryan Rogers and Mike Myers at 72. Xan Milligan of the Mustangs also shot a 72.
Peyton Koch of the Warriors tied for eighth with a 73. He was joined by MU “B” team member Myles Shonsey along with Grant Maser of Nebraska Wesleyan and Jon Douglas of Morningside.
Joe Vest of Midland tied for 12th with a 74 while Luke Janning tied for 20th with a 76.
Sam Elgert of the MU “B” squad tied for 25th with a 77. Midland “C” team members Colin Wright and Tyler Bowen also shot a 77. Ryan Thompson of the “B” team and Joey McLaughlin of the “C” squad tied for 30th at 78.
The Warriors will compete at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Qualifier April 23-24 at Dakota Dunes (S.D.) Country Club. The GPAC preview round is April 15.
Midland Open
Team Scores — Midland University 286, Morningside 291, Midland “B” 294, Morningside College 300, Northeast CC 303, Nebraska Wesleyan 305, Dordt 308, Hastings 309, Midland “C” 312, Midland “D” 338, Dordt 341, Central CC Columbus 366.