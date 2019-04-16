Midland University couldn't come up with the key hit when the Lady Warriors needed one on Tuesday in the opening game of a doubleheader against Concordia.
The Lady Warriors had scoring opportunities in three of the first four innings, but came up empty against Concordia pitcher Camry Moore. The Bulldogs then scored an unearned run in the top of the ninth to beat the Lady Warriors 1-0.
Hhano Haro started the Bulldogs' winning rally with a single to right field. Emily Sherstone replaced Haro as a pinch-runner. Moore than laid down a sacrifice bunt that got Sherstone to second.
Midland pitcher Jaylee Hinrichs then retired Jadyn Lindgren on a lazy popup to catcher Katlin Anders. With Elanna Osthoff up, Sherstone attempted to steal third, the throw sailed into left field and Sherstone scored.
Midland went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.
Moore scattered six hits and didn't walk a batter while outdueling MU's Jaylee Hinrichs. She also struck out seven.
Hinrichs only allowed four hits and walked two while striking out eight.
The Lady Warriors had scoring opportunities in the first, third and fourth innings. Anders, who had three hits, opened the bottom of the first with a single. With one out Andrea Cespedes was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Moore averted any damage by retiring the next two hitters.
In the third, Anders ripped a double to left. With one out, Cespedes grounded out, but Anders advanced to third. Moore retired Brianna Brabec on a fly ball to end the inning.
In the fourth, Bobbi Singleton led off with a single. Kylie DeBaets entered the game as a pinch-runner. Angela Brazil's sacrifice bunt moved DeBaets to second. Kylie Engleman's ground out advanced the runner to third before Moore struck out Alex Van Der Werf.
Singleton had two hits for MU while Brazil added one. Kylee Nixon had two hits to lead Concordia's attack. Haro and Jenessa Jarvis had one hit apiece.