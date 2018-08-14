Midland University will find out right away how it stacks up with some of the nation’s volleyball elite.
MU coach Paul Giesselmann wouldn’t have it any other way.
The 11th-ranked Lady Warriors open their season at 4 Thursday afternoon against third-ranked Missouri Baptist in Springfield, Missouri. Baptist finished 34-9 and was a Final Four team in the 2017 NAIA championships. At 9:30 Friday morning, MU faces another Final Four team from last year in No. 4 Viterbo (Wisconsin). Midland will also play Evangel at 4:30 Friday afternoon in Springfield.
“I’m a firm believer that if you want to be a great team you have to play other great teams,” Giesselmann said. “Some coaches like to play a softer (early season) schedule, but if you really want to be good and be ranked in the top 10 in the country, you have to play quality teams and play them early.”
Midland finished 21-11 last fall and made its fifth-straight appearance in the NAIA Tournament, losing in the Round of 16 to the College of Idaho.
The Lady Warriors lost libero Jessica Nekl to graduation, but return all of their other starters. While Giesselmann is happy to have a veteran roster back, he has been impressed with his squad’s work ethic.
“This might’ve been our best offseason since I’ve been at Midland,” said Giesselmann, who is beginning his ninth season with MU. “I think most of our girls were really focused on improving and wanting to have a great year. They knew back in January that is where the work had to begin. It carried through during the summer before practice even started. I’m just really pleased with what the team did.”
All-American setter Jessica Peters, who is beginning her fourth season as a starter, told the Tribune earlier this summer that the Lady Warriors are excited about the season.
“We have pretty much the whole team coming back,” she said. “Overall, I think we have a good chance of doing something special this year. We’ve worked so hard. I think everyone is on board in that we really want to make this year something to remember.”
Peters played last season with a nagging foot injury suffered on the first day of fall practice. She had surgery in the offseason and is healthy.
“Jess looks great and has had a really good fall camp,” Giesselmann said. “Last year it was stressful when she went down. She is so valuable with her leadership and knowing how to run the offense. She understands what I want. She is a coach on the floor and that is what makes her special.”
Another All-American returns in middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd. The senior led the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a .391 hitting percentage and was sixth in the league with 412 kills.
“She has been practicing hard,” Giesselmann said. “Last year she had to miss a lot of practices during the week due to nagging injuries. I think that affected the team’s play at times. This year she is 100 percent and that makes a big difference for our team.”
Outside hitter Jenny Bair graduated in May, but opted to return for a fifth year. The Clarinda, Iowa, native sat our her freshman season due to a shoulder problem. She is taking graduate classes and joins Peters and O’Dowd as team captains.
“I’ve been very impressed with her leadership,” Giesselmann said. “I challenged her after last season about improving her attacking and cutting down on errors. She is doing that and is swinging smarter. Whatever success we have this year, Jenny will be a big part of that.”
Opposite of O’Dowd at middle blocker will be Papillion sophomore Sydney Morehouse. She finished with 213 kills, hit .259 and had 70 blocks as a freshman starter.
“She is already much improved,” Giesselmann said. “It is difficult for a freshman to come in and understand the blocking at a higher level. It is much tougher at the collegiate level, but she is much further ahead than she was last year.”
Shelby Bretschneider, a 5-10 junior from Pierce, and Maggie Hiatt, a 6-2 sophomore from Louisville, are competing on the rightside. Bretschneider, who started most of the matches last season, is also getting looked at on the outside. Hiatt had nine kills in the Lady Warriors’ loss to the College of Idaho at nationals.
“We threw her into the Sweet 16 match and she did a heck of a job,” Giesselmann said. “She has kind of picked up from there and ran with it. She has a big block and she can really hit the ball this year.”
Taylor Petersen, a 5-11 junior from Auburn, delivered 159 kills last season as an outside hitter. She is also working as a defensive specialist. North Bend freshman Brooke Fredrickson also figures to see playing time on the outside.
“Brooke has been doing some good things,” Giesselmann said. “She is playing well and can really pass.”
MU also has other players that could join Petersen in the mix as a DS, including Gretna sophomore Jaisa Russell, Elkhorn senior Nicole Skovsende, senior Mackenzie Wecker and freshman Kaitlynn Johnson, a graduate of Johnson Brock.
“We have more depth, especially at the DS spot” Giesselmann said. “We’re evaluating that every day.”
Midland was picked fourth in a preseason poll of GPAC coaches. Dordt, who finished second at nationals, was picked to win the league and is No. 2 in the national poll behind defending champion Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky). No. 7 Northwestern is second in the conference poll followed by 10th-ranked Hastings and the Lady Warriors. The league also has Doane (No. 18) and Jamestown (No. 25) in the top 25.
Giesselmann doesn’t spend much time thinking about preseason polls.
“I think it is great for the fans,” he said. “Every program handles it differently, but our culture is about us and what we can control. We just want to show up every day with that lunch pail mentality and work hard. We want to be in the conversation the last two weeks of the GPAC season. If we do that, we’re going to have a pretty good year just because of the conference that we are in.”
Midland’s home opener with be at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 against Peru State. The Lady Warriors are hoping for a great crowd to kick off their home season.
“It is the night before classes start so everyone will be on campus,” Giesselman said. “It will be an awesome atmosphere.”