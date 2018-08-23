Lukas Vopnford thinks the Midland University offense could be good this season.
Like scary good.
"I think our offense will be unbelievable this year," the senior running back from Blair said. "We have a lot of returning players and a ton of great new athletes."
Vopnford should know about MU's offensive talent. He led the Warriors in rushing last fall with 488 yards on 98 carries and scored four touchdowns. He also tied for fourth on the team in receptions with 18 and finished with 294 yards and two scores.
"Lukas is a very explosive and smart running back," Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. "Plus, he has a lot experience."
The Warriors return all five starters on the offensive line, including center Alex Boyer. The Plano, Texas, native is one of four captains on the team along with linebacker Wyatt Tremayne, tight end/deep snapper Jacob Ellis and Vopnford.
"It is awesome to have everyone back on the line and we obviously have a great talent at quarterback," Vopnford said. "Payton Nelson is a stud."
Nelson, an Omaha North graduate, threw for 976 yards and eight touchdowns in just seven games last year as the Warriors finished 6-4. While Nelson will be back at quarterback, the Warriors have plenty of options at running back. Vopnford said Adrian Kellogg, former quarterback Garry Cannon and University of Nebraska transfer Sean Lambert of Fremont have all been impressive.
"We have a lot of great talent at running back," the 2015 Blair High graduate said. "I feel like five or six of us can handle that work load. Whatever the coaches decide with me -- whether I'm a starting running back or they put me in to block or whatever -- I'm going to give it all I've got. I hope to be the lead back. I just have to work for it."
After starting 4-0 in 2017, the Warriors lost four straight before ending the season with wins over Hastings and Doane. Vopnford believes the Warriors, who were picked to finish third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference by league coaches, are ready to take the next step as a team.
"I honestly believe that," he said. "We will prepare hard and take on anybody. We're not scared of anybody. That is the big thing. I think we have a great opportunity to go out and win every single game this year, especially based on the commitment we had during the summer."
Vopnford said the number of participants in the summer workouts have steadily climbed in the three years that Jamrog has been head coach. He estimates 80 to 100 players showed up on a regular basis in 2018.
"It is a five-day commitment and a lot of dudes have to work, yet they made the time to come to our workouts and put in the time," he said. "I'm extremely pleased with how dedicated our team has been and I think it is going to take us a long way."
Vopnford came to the Warriors in the fall of 2015, but redshirted while recovering from a couple of shoulder surgeries.
"I just filmed practice and things like that, but it was a great opportunity to learn what college football was like and just see the different pace of play at this level compared to high school," he said.
The Warriors only won one game in 2015, but Jamrog arrived that winter. Since then they have combined for 13 wins in the past two seasons. As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Vopnford was third on the team in rushing behind Deon Ransom and Cannon with 354 yards. He also scored five touchdowns.
Vopnford is on pace to graduate in May, but he could actually return next year. He is studying biology and pre-med.
"It is up in the air right now," he said. "The coaches have talked to me about it, but I have a bigger picture to look at. I'm studying for the MCATS to get into graduate school. If I get accepted in 2019, I can't really pass that up for my future career, but I am keeping my options open."
If this is his last season at MU, Vopnford wants to do everything he can to help the Warriors succeed.
"My role has increased since I was voted as one of the captains," he said. "Obviously I'm working and looking forward to running and catching the ball, but I look at myself as more of a leader now."