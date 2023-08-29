The Midland women's soccer team was represented in the first round of Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the week honors.

Warriors goalkeeper Hannaha Tillison secured the defensive player of the week nod after her performances in the opening week of the season.

Tillison, a senior from Blanchard, Oklahoma, earned the start in net for both of Midland's games this week.

She was able to direct the defense in front of her allowing just one shot on goal, which she was able to collect. The pair of shutouts bring her total to five clean sheets as a Warrior.

Concordia's Savannah Andrews took home offensive honors.

Midland starts its three-game road trip in California Friday, Sept. 1, facing Hope International.