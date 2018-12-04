BROOKINGS, S.D. – Midland University opened the indoor track season recently by recording 13 top-25 finishes at the South Dakota State Holiday Invitational.
Midland was one of six NAIA schools to compete at the meet that also included NCAA Division I, II and III teams.
Fremont High School graduate Nathan Houser finished sixth in the weight throw with a mark of 61-0 3/4. Teammate Reid Kirlin was 12th at 57-3 3/4. Both reached the NAIA ‘A’ standard. Freshman Dylan Kucera, a graduate of Fremont Bergan, was 17th in 54-4 and reached the ‘B’ standard for the event.
Kirlin and Kucera also competed in the shot put. Kucera placed 13th in 48-11 1/2 while his teammate was 15th at 58-5 1/2.
“It is always great to come out of the first meet with a couple of national qualifiers, especially headed into the layoff that we will have over Christmas break,” Midland coach Daniel Gerber said. “The start that our newcomers had is very encouraging moving forward. It is an exciting start for the indoor season.”
The Warriors also broke one school record. Lucas Weyrich was 11th in the 200 meters in 22.57. He also finished 10th in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.54.
Dylan Hill placed 11th in the 800 meters in 2:12.29 while Abbas Muhammad was 11th in the long jump (20-8 1/2) and eighth in the triple jump (42-6 3/4).
For the women, Fremont native Victoria Leffler was 14th in the triple jump with a leap of 37-7 1/2. Fellow FHS graduate Vivian Sanchez was 14th in 800 meters in 2:25.89.
Matti Barnts was 18th in 60 meters in 8.45.
South Dakota won the women’s team championship with 66.5 points. Minnesota was the runner-up with 48 while South Dakota State was third with 19.
For the men, South Dakota State took top honors with 73 points, followed by South Dakota (37) and Minnesota (27).
Midland will compete in the Charlie Foster Pre-Holiday Classic at 11:30 Saturday morning in Cushing Coliseum.