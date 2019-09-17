The Midland University tennis teams began the season last weekend at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Individual Tournament in Crete, Seward and Lincoln.
The tournament featured single-elimination brackets in singles and doubles events. Team scores, however, were not calculated.
Sophomore Miguel Abete and freshman Luca Struffi competed in the Men’s Singles A bracket and combined for a trio of wins. Abete beat Concordia’s Jeremy Berryman in three sets before losing in straight sets of the semifinals to Doane’s Jorge Chavez.
Struffi beat Concordia’s Luke Zoller and Carter Mason of Hastings in the semifinals to advance to the finals. Chavez would win that match 2-6, 6-1, 10-3 to claim the A bracket title.
Junior Jason Taylor of Fremont claimed the D bracket singles championship with an 8-3 win over Doane’s Logan Bornmeier in the finals. Taylor also took down Doane’s Ryan Vester and Kenneth Weber on his way to the title.
Despite each losing their opening round match, seniors Conrad Mascarenhas and Enrique Del Rio advanced through the consolation side of the B bracket and faced each other in the consolation final. Mascarenhas won 7-5, 7-5.
In the women’s A bracket, senior Christina Villarreal won her first two matches before falling to Hastings’ Megan Petr.
Villarreal and junior Elyse Splichal, won two matches in the women’s doubles A bracket to advance to the semifinal round. Their two wins came over pairings from Morningside and Concordia.
Junior Madison Kerisgo and freshman Macey Glazebrook also won two doubles matches as they advanced to the semifinals of the B bracket with wins over Hastings and Concordia.
In men’s doubles, Abete and Mascarenhas advanced to the semifinals of their bracket, as did the pairing of Bitzer and Del Rio. Bitzer and Del Rio would win their championship match 6-3 over Doane’s Parker Hansen and Michaelangelo Ciotti.
The Warriors will compete in the ITA Regional Championship Friday-Sunday in Winfield, Kansas. The event is hosted by Southwestern College.