The Midland University tennis teams began their season with the Great Plains Athletic Conference Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The event featured bracketed play in both singles and doubles in various flights. In both men’s and women’s singles competition there were three flights with a consolation bracket for each, and in the doubles there were two flights.
Midland had Salvador Almeida, Jack Fryer and Ryan Vitera competing in the men’s top flight. Vitera lost a tough match in the Round of 16 while Fryer and Almeida met in the semifinals with Fryer advancing. He would go on to win the men’s Flight A championship
In the men’s Flight B, Christian Slupe, Dylan Hatanelas, Alex Zoller, Dan Klausmeier and Enrique De Rio all competed.
Del Rio would lose his first match after receiving a bye. In the consolation bracket he would fall again in the Round of 16. Klausmeier, Slupe, Zoller, and Hatanelas would all make their way to the quarterfinals. In that round Klausmeier fell in three sets, Hatanelas won in straight sets, and Slupe and Zoller squared off with each other with Slupe advancing on.
Hatanelas would fall in the semifinals just missing a chance for an all-Midland finals. Instead it was Slupe representing the Warriors and he came away with the win.
In Men’s Flight C action the Warriors two entries, Pablo Arza and Jason Taylor, both lost in the opening round. On the consolation side Taylor won pair of matches, including the first over Arza, to take the consolation title.
For the women Christina Villareal, Annie Almand, and Sarah Wood all competed in Flight A. Wood fell in her opening match while Villareal and Almand both won. However Villareal dropped her round of 16 match in straight sets while Almand made a run to the quarterfinals.
Wood ran the table on the consolation side with three wins to take the title.
The duo of Villareal and Almand would team up in doubles and after dropping their first match, they won their win their next two for the consolation title of Flight A.
In Flight B of the women’s doubles it was Danielle Martin teaming with Carolyn Howton for the consolation title. The duo won three straight after an opening round loss.
On the men’s side for doubles Hatanelas teamed with Fryer and advanced to the semifinals before losing in Flight A. In Flight B, Del Rio and Vitera won the title with three wins.
Midland will compete Thursday in a dual against Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.