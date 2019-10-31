OMAHA, Neb. – The 14th-ranked Midland University women’s soccer team secured the top-seed for the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament with a 6-0 win over the College of Saint Mary on Wednesday.
The win, which clinches at least a share of the GPAC regular-season crown, also guarantees the team their second straight berth to the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round. The Warriors sit at 13-2-1 on the year and 10-1 in conference play with one game remaining.
The seeding and site locations for the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Tournament will be announced Nov. 18.
The Warriors wasted little time getting on the board as Brittany Llanes scored on a breakaway in the fifth minute with the assist coming from Hannah Stewart. Midland continued to pepper CSM’s goalkeeper and doubled the lead in the 21st minute off the foot of Jericha Fox.
A shot from Nayeli Rodriguez in the 27th minute would be turned away but found the foot of Fox as her second goal of the night brought the lead to 3-0.
Llanes added her second goal of the contest in the 57th minute. The Flames connected for their first shot of the night just seconds later, but goalkeeper Rachel higpen was there to collect her only save of the contest.
Midland would send five shots to the net over the next 10 minutes before Rodriguez split the defense for her first goal of the game in the 69th minute. It would be Rodriguez again in the 77th minute to complete the scoring.
The Warriors play Saturday at Dordt.