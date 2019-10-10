{{featured_button_text}}

Goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen earned her fourth shutout of the season Wednesday as Midland University beat Concordia 2-0 in women's soccer.

The win improves MU to 7-2-1 overall, including 4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs fall to 3-7-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the league.

Nayeli Rodriguez gave MU a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute. It was her ninth goal of the season.

Elena "PT" Perez gave Midland an insurance goal in the 58th minute. Brittany Llanes assisted on Perez's eighth goal of the season.

Midland will host Doane at 1 Saturday afternoon at Heedum Field.

