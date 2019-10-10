Midland University and Concordia played to a 1-1 draw in men's soccer on Wednesday night.
"We are disappointed to not walk away with three points, but Concordia is a quality team that is well-coached," MU coach Raphael Martinez said. "We didn't play our best, but we feel we created enough chances to win the game. We just didn't finish them."
Garrett Perry's goal in the 54th minute gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Midland sophomore Thomas Crawford tied it in the 58th minute.
Midland had three shots while the Bulldogs had no attempts in the two 10-minute overtime periods.
Matthew Ricci had one save for MU, 7-3-2 overall and 3-1-1 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play.
Midland will host Doane at 3:30 Saturday afternoon at Heedum Field.