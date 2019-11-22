Eight Midland University men’s soccer players have captured All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors.
The Warriors placed three players on the first team, three on the second and two received honorable mention recognition.
“Congratulations to each on a great individual accomplishment,” Midland coach Raphael Martinez said. “Ultimately I think this shows the great balance of talent and hard work we have throughout the team. It is exciting to have a five of our All-GPAC selections back next year. The future is bright for Midland soccer.”
Freshman forward Mike Eijgendaal was joined on the first team by senior midfielder (and captain) James Kilburn and junior defender Jared Money.
On the second team senior forward Robert Wiseman was joined by a pair of midfielders, freshman Diego Konincks and sophomore Eli Draves. Senior forward Antonio Hernandez and freshmen goalkeeper Matthew Ricci received honorable mention recognition.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’d like to give a special thanks to James, Rob, and Antonio,” Martinez said. “They have played an instrumental part in leading this team with their discipline and dedication these past few seasons.”
Okan Golge of Morningside College was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year. Fernando Lisboa from Hastings received the Defensive Player of the Year honor while Tom Maxon of the Mustangs was named Coach of the Year.
The Warriors finished the season as runners-up in the GPAC with a 13-4-2 record overall and a 9-1-1 mark in conference play.
The Warriors were scheduled to play Grand View on Friday night in the opening round of the NAIA tournament, but results weren’t available at press time.