GRAND ISLAND — The Midland University shotgun sports team competed recently in the Pumpkin Shoot. The match consisted of 100 Sporting Clays targets and 135 Super Sporting Clays targets.
“The course was pretty straight forward, no real tricky targets,” Midland coach Bret Erickson said. “After a weekend off, it was good to get out and shoot, which should help us get ready for ACUI Conference.”
For the 100 target event, senior Cole Collier won the Masters class with an 86. Junior Ben Lowe was third in C class with a 79, while River Kelly (82), Charlie Wachtel (77), and Hunter Eads (77) swept the top three spots in D class.
Junior Canyon Ferris took first in E class with an 85 with freshman Jace Garza finishing second with a 77.
In the Hunter class (open class), senior Dalton Ritchie led the way with an 85, while junior Hunter Reinig was second with an 83. Kaleb Scherer was third with an 82.
In the Super Sporting event, Ritchie won with a 126 out of 135. Collier had a 125 in the Master class while sophomore Derek Dishman was second in the C class with a 116.
In D class, Kelly (121), Wachtel (120), and Eads (115) finished 1-2-3. MU shooters swept the top three spots in E class as well with Garza (122), Ferris (116), and senior Maria Settimi (102) leading the way. The Hunter class consisted of Ritchie’s 126, followed by Scherer’s 120, and senior Bradyn Snell’s 119.
The Warriors compete Saturday in the ACUI Upper Midwest Conference Championship in Grand Island.