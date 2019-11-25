GUNNISON, Colo. — Midland University dropped exhibition games during the weekend to a pair of NCAA Division II men’s basketball teams.
The Warriors fell 61-54 to Western Colorado on Friday and then lost 89-66 to Colorado Mesa on Saturday.
The Warriors trailed Western Colorado 30-26 at halftime, but tied it at 41 on Emanuel Bryson’s basket with 10:50 left to play.
Monroe Porter’s free throw gave the Mountaineers a 53-47 lead with 2:40 to play, but the Warriors used two Ryan Williams field goals and a 3 by Laurence Merritt to close to 55-54 with :32 remaining. Western Colorado, however, protected the lead as James Willis and Cole Sienknecht combined to go six-for-six from the free throw line down the stretch.
“We had another weekend of great competition against two NCAA Division II teams,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “Our guys really competed against Western Colorado on their home floor. We just fell a little short in the final minute.”
Merritt led Midland with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kylan Smallwood added nine points and six rebounds while Williams had eight points and six rebounds.
Midland won the turnover battle (9-12), but only shot 33.9 percent from the field (21 of 62) compared to 40.8 percent (20 of 49) for the Mountaineers.
Porter led Western Colorado with 15 points.
On Saturday, Mesa jumped to a 51-29 halftime lead. The Mavericks hit 19 of 28 shots from the floor (68 percent) in the opening half.
“Colorado Mesa is a really talented team that won 19 games last season,” Drake said. “We competed hard and got better this weekend against some good competition.”
Merritt led the Warriors again with 11 points and added three assists. Bryson added 10 points and six rebounds while freshman Jake Rueschhoff contributed 10 points and six assists.
Mesa had five players score in double figures. Tommy Nuno and George Dancer led the way with 16 points apiece. David Rico contributed 11 while Kolton Peterson and Clay Verk had 10 each.
The Warriors committed 14 turnovers compared to 10 by Mesa. The Mavericks outrebounded MU 34-32.
The Warriors play at 2 Wednesday afternoon in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game at Hastings College.
Box Scores
MIDLAND (54) — Laurence Merritt 10, Kylan Smallwood 9, Ryan Williams 8, Bowen Sandquist 5, Jacob Lenagh 2, Emanuel Bryson 6, Hunter Mengel 6, Jake Ruschhoff 5, Samuel Mailloux 3.
WESTERN COLORADO (61) —Monroe Porter 15, Cole Sienknecht 14, Jackson Ehrlin 12, Brian Read 6, James Willis 5, Avery Rembao 5, Josh Tomasi 2, Matthew Ragsdale 2.
MIDLAND (66) — Merritt 11, Bryson 10, Mailloux 7, Sandquist 7, Smallwood 5, Ruschhoff 10, Lenagh 7, Williams 6, Mengel 3.
COLORADO MESA (89) — Tommy Nuno 16, George Dancer 16, Kolton Peterson 10, Clay Verk 10, Michael Skinner 9, David Rico 11, Ethan Menzies 6, Jared Small 6, Jeret Schmelling 3, Jordan Windley 2.