SIOUX CITY, Iowa. – Seven members of the Midland University baseball team have captured All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors.
Junior catcher Matt Abdelnour earned first-team honors while junior first baseman Austin Hamilton was recognized on the second team.
Third baseman Bryan Smith, utility player James Kaiser, and pitchers Daylon Owens, Andrew Snook, and James Scurto were honorable mention picks.
Scurto was also awarded the 13th Annual GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Baseball Gold Glove award.
Midland finished the season with a 24-25 overall record and a 16-12 mark in the GPAC regular season. The Warriors earned the No. 3 seed in the GPAC postseason tournament, but were eliminated by Northwestern 10-7 in their third game of the Jamestown bracket.
Abdelnour, a Long Beach, California, native, led the Warriors with 39 RBI, 16 doubles, and nine home runs. The latter statistic ranked third in the GPAC behind Drew Schutt (Northwestern) and Eduardo Yanez (Doane), who each had 10. Abdelnour also notched a .567 slugging percentage.
Hamilton, a Vancouver, Washington, native, caught fire late in the year and finished his first season as a Warrior with 34 RBI, six home runs, and 14 doubles. He also led the Warriors with a .599 slugging percentage and ranked 10th in the GPAC with a .350 batting average.