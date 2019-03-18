NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Midland University’s hopes of winning the North American Intercollegiate Hockey Association (NAIHA) championship were dashed in the closing seconds on Sunday.
Ryan Attwood’s goal with 24.4 second remaining lifted Indiana Tech to a 3-2 win over Midland in the title game.
The Warriors had advanced to the championship game with a 5-3 win over Lawrence Technological University on Saturday.
On Sunday, Alex Gregorich scored the first goal with 12:31 left in the first period to put Tech ahead. The Warriors tied it at the 8:31-mark of the second period. Zach Voss scored off a Jake Mullendore assist.
Tech went ahead less than as minute later on a goal by Jarrett Pfeiffer. It stayed that way until the third period.
Mullendore knotted the score with six minutes left to make it 2-2.
With the time winding down in the third period, Attwood played the role of the hero lifting Tech to the championship.
“We may not have had the final outcome that we wanted when we started the season but I couldn’t be more proud of this group of guys,” Midland coach Jason Cirone said. “We can look ourselves in the mirror and know we gave it our all out there and I can’t thank the seniors enough for what they’ve given to our program.”
Midland graduates 12 seniors from this year’s roster. A group that in their four years made two trips to the national tournament and won 78 games.
They finish the year with a 22-7-2-0 record and the best winning percentage in MU history.
The Warriors advanced to the championship game by defeating LTU.
“It was a hard fought battle,” MU senior defenseman Sam Zwiener said. “LTU played well and stuck to their game plan, but we were able to counter it. I couldn’t be more proud of the way the boys came together, especially in the third.”
Midland broke a scoreless tie with a power-play goal at the 9:11-mark by Drew Carriere. The junior scored off an assist from Luke Sanko and Cy Jenson.
The Blue Devils tied the score with :38 left to make it 1-1 after the opening period.
Midland broke the tie just 2:36 into the second period. Matthew Blaszkiewicz scored off assists from Ryan Conybear and Tyler Gallagher. Less than five minutes later, it was Monticello, Minnesota, native Colton Jones getting the puck past the defense for a 3-1 advantage.
The Blue Devils, though, didn’t disappear. Two goals within a 3:30-span knotted the score at 3 entering the final period.
Midland avoided the penalty box in the last period while Tech was sent there four times in the game’s final 10 minutes. LTU was whistled for 15 penalties in the semifinal compared to just eight for MU.
At the 10:45 mark, Zach Voss scored off a pass from Blake Neumann. Freshman forward Jesse Stepp sealed the win with an unassisted goal with less than three minutes left to play.
Sean Kelley earned the win in net for Midland.
“It was a collective effort to get the win,” Zwiener said.
Other MU seniors that completed their careers in the tournament include: Matthew Blazkiewicz, Wyatt Schulz, Connor Hyde, Jason Henry, Tyler Gallagher, Blke Neumann, Jake Mullendore, Branden Maas, Kelley, Voss and Trevor Hillman.