Lukas Diehm got the win Tuesday afternoon as Concordia defeated Midland University 5-3 in the opening game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader at Moller Field.
Luciana DePamphillis and Ben Berg had two hits and two RBI apiece for the Bulldogs.
Diehm worked five innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out three. Dylan DuRee worked two scoreless innings for the save.
Daylon Owens took the loss. He allowed five earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. Brendon Jones worked 2/3 of an inning.
Bryan Smith led Midland with three hits and two runs scored. Austin Hamilton had a single and a RBI while Matt Abelnour, Jack Barrios and James Kaiser had one hit each.
Results of the second game were not available at press time.
The Warriors went 3-1 in a pair of GPAC doubleheaders recently.
The Warriors split with Mount Marty as they lost the first game 5-1, but won the second 6-5. MU then swept Hastings 9-5 and 6-3 to improve to 14-17 overall, including 7-7 in the GPAC.
“We got better this weekend. We made some strides in the right direction,” Midland coach Chad Miller said. “There is still a lot of room to go but our players are now responding to the expectations that we, as a coaching staff, have put on them.”
In the opener against the Lancers, Hamilton’s solo home run in the first inning accounted for Midland’s offense.
Billy Hancock had a three-run double to spark Mount Marty. Steven Boyd took the loss. Blake Svoboda got the win while Nick Iossi had a five-out save.
Barrios hit a three-run home run and Darius Johnson added a two-run shot to help Midland win the second game. Abdelnour added a RBI double.
Andrew Snook got the win. He struck out four while working seven innings. Daylon Owens pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.
Hamilton, Abdelnour and Gabe Settles had a solo home run apiece in the win over Hastings in the opener. Hamilton also had a two-run single and a sacrifice fly.
Luke Egging got the win in relief of starter Andrew Davidson. Egging allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings of work to improve to 2-1.
Cam Brichacek’s lead-off homer in the second game put MU in an early hole, but the Warriors responded. Abdelnour blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the third that put Midland up 4-3.
Aaron Hassell got the win in relief while Boyd picked up the save.