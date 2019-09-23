SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Reid Jurgensmeier had a career day to help top-ranked Morningside defeat Midland University on Saturday afternoon.
The Wahoo Neumann graduate caught nine passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs downed the Warriors 51-29. The win improves Morningside to 3-0, including 2-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. MU falls to 1-2, including 0-2 in the league. Midland’s other loss came to 14th-ranked Northwestern earlier this month.
Jurgensmeier struck on the Mustangs’ fifth offensive play. He hauled in a 72-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Dolincheck with 9:09 left in the first quarter.
“In our offense, it could be anybody’s day,” Jurgensmeier told Lee Newspapers. “Last week, it was (Arnijae Ponder), a couple weeks ago, it was Bo’s (Els) day. Everybody is ready to have a breakout day. Today was just my day.”
Midland’s next offensive series ended with a safety. Morningside then went on a 11-play, 73-yard drive that was capped by Dolincheck’s 8-yard TD pass to Addison Ross to make it 16-0 with 4:01 left in the opening period.
The Mustangs later drove to MU’s 1 early in the second quarter. Dolincheck was pressured by MU linebacker Trevor Havlovic and his pass was intercepted in the end zone by junior linebacker Theo Blum — a former prep teammate of Jurgensmeier.
After Jurgensmeier hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-0 with 7:33 left in the half, the Warriors started clicking on offense.
Quarterback Payton Nelson engineered a nine-play, 58-yard drive. The key plays were Nelson’s 19-yard completion to Austin Harris and a 15-yard run by Garry Cannon. Nelson connected with Austan Daniels on a 5-yard TD pass with 4:44 left in the half. Noah Oswald’s two-point conversion toss to Camdon Griffiths made it 23-8.
Morningside struck quickly after Daniels’ score. Jurgensmeier hauled in an 80-yard strike from Dolincheck.
Nelson helped MU answer. His 41-yard completion to Daniels and the quarterback’s 7-yard run helped set up Cannon’s 14-yard touchdown with 2:48 left in the second quarter. Griffiths’ kick cut the deficit to 30-15 at the break.
Morningside coach Steve Ryan said he was impressed with Nelson. The Omaha North product was 15 of 28 passing for 207 yards and he also rushed 11 times for 57 yards.
“You could see, if you’re not prepared for Nelson, that he can run,” Ryan said. “I thought he played an outstanding game, and made some plays with his feet, especially in this heat. Obviously our guys were frustrated with themselves. They expect to play a perfect game every week.... Midland is the best offensive team we’ve played.”
After Dolincheck opened the scoring in the third quarter with a 51-yard pass to Els, Nelson helped the Warriors respond. An eight-play, 75-yard drive that included a 40-yard reception by Harris, was culminated by Nelson’s 10-yard TD run.
After Els caught a 30-yard touchdown pass, the Warriors made it 44-29 with a seven-play, 59-yard drive. Nelson had a 22-yard run on the series that ended with Cannon’s 3-yard touchdown. Anthony Sims’ 9-yard TD run finished the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Dolincheck was 23-for-35 for 471 yards and six touchdowns. The sophomore leads the NAIA in passing yards per game (355.3). Els hauled in six catches for 115 yards. Fremont High graduate Christian Harmon picked off Dolincheck twice and also finished with seven tackles. Zack Acamo also had five tackles while Malcolm Marcus had six. Blum finished with five stops.
Cannon rushed 17 times for 81 yards while Harris hauled in seven catches for 128 yards. Daniels had five receptions for 85 yards.
Harmon and junior Zach Acamo led the Warriors with seven tackles each while Harmon also notched a pair of interceptions. Blum also added a pick to go along with his five tackles.
You have free articles remaining.
The Warriors will host winless Missouri Baptist in a non-conference game at 1 Saturday afternoon at Heedum Field.
Box Score
Midland 0 15 14 0 — 29
Morningside 16 14 14 7 —51
Scoring
Mo — Jurgensmeier 72 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
Mo — Safety
Mo — Ross 8 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
Mo — Jurgensmeier 45 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
MU — Daniels 5 pass from Nelson (Griffiths pass from Oswald)
Mo — Jurgensmeier 80 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
MU — Cannon 14 run (Griffiths kick)
Mo — Els 51 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
MU — Nelson 10 run (Griffiths kick)
Mo — Els 30 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
MU — Cannon 3 run (Griffiths kick)
Mo — Sims 9 run (Carter kick)