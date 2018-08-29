SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Midland University men’s golf season officially got under way on Tuesday at the Morningside Invitational.
Northwestern won the team title with 306 at Whispering Creek Golf Course. The host school was runner-up with a 309 while Midland finished with a 310 in the 17-team meet.
The Midland junior varsity tied for seventh with Iowa Lakes with a 321.
Caleb Badura of Northwestern and Jonny Douglas of Morningside tied for top honors as both shot an even-par 72. Jack Schoenborn of Doane was third with a 73. Ben Peterson and Sam Story of Morningside and Nate Eaton of Simpson tied for fourth with a 75.
Midland’s top finisher on the day was Ryan Thompson. Competing for the Warriors’ junior varsity squad, Thompson shot a 76 and placed seventh.
Ryan Rogers and Cody Troudt of the MU varsity tied for 11th. Both shot a 77. Sean Kontor and Mike Myers of the Warriors tied for 16th with a 78. The final member of the MU varsity, Joe Vest, tied for 24th with a 79.
Myles Shonsey and Colin Wright of the MU JV tied for 16th with a 78. Luke Janning tied for 38th with an 83 while Tyler Stedman tied for 56th with an 85.
The Warriors will hit the course again next week as they travel to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for the two-day Ferguson Invitational starting Sept. 4. Tee times from Lincoln Park Golf Club have not yet been determined.
Team Scores
Northwestern 306, Morningside 309, Midland 310, Morningside JV 312, Doane JV 315, Doane 319, Midland JV 321, Iowa Lakes 321, Northwestern JV 325, Midland JV No. 2 333, Simpson 335, Iowa Lakes JV 340, Midland JV No. 3 344, Mount Marty 347, Morningside JV No. 2 348, Briar Cliff 349, Briar Cliff JV 356