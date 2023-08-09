How deep is the talent level of the Great Plains Athletic Conference in volleyball? So deep that a team that played playing in the national semifinals a year ago was picked to finish fourth in the conference's preseason coaches poll.

Midland garnered one first place vote and tallied 88 total points in the annual rankings released Wednesday.

The University of Jamestown, the defending national champions, tallied 101 points to top the poll, garnering five first place votes.

Concordia, was picked second in the poll with 99 points and three first place votes. Northwestern was just behind the Bulldogs with 95 points and three first place votes.

The Warriors finished last year with a record of 28-6 which included a run to the NAIA National Semifinals for the fourth time in program history.

Midland will have some work cut out for themselves to start the season as the Warriors have to replace NAIA All-Americans Taliyah Flores and Hope Leimbach along with five-year starter Brooke Fredrickson.

The team does return two all-conference members - Abbey Ringler and Delanie Vallinch - as well as an honorable mention, Addisyn Mosier.

"I'm really looking forward to this season," said coach Paul Giesselmann. "We graduated three great players so there's an opportunity for others to step up and show what they are capable of doing. With the GPAC this season, there are some of the nation's best teams in the conference. The three teams in front of us are all top-five caliber teams."

Midland will start the season with a non-conference match against York University on Tuesday, Aug. 22 before hosting one of the premier early-season showcases.

The Warriors will host The Midland Showdown on August 24-26 with some of the best teams in the NAIA competing. Corban University, Grand View University, Missouri Baptist University, and Viterbo University will join MU for a round-robin classic over three days.

Area fans wanting to meet the team can attend the MU Volleyball Community Meet event Monday, Aug. 14, at the Fremont Golf Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with comments from coaches and players starting at approximately 7 p.m.