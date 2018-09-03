Midland University dominated the second half while defeating Mayville State 56-20 on Saturday afternoon at Heedum Field.
The win improves the Warriors to 2-0 while the Comets fall to 0-2.
“I really liked how we played that second half,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog. “Overall, we were able to shut the run down for the most part.”
The Warriors finished with 558 yards in total offense, including 238 on the ground.
Midland opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run from senior running back Lukas Vopnford. Mayville State answered with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Creighton Pfau to Trent Momon, tying the game at 7 after the first quarter.
The teams traded touchdowns again to start the second quarter. Midland took a 13-7 lead on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Payton Nelson to Jordan Jackson. Pfau again found Momon for a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game at 13.
Junior linebacker Jason Martin blocked the Mayville State conversion attempt, leading to a run back from freshman cornerback Ray Rush, putting Midland up 15-13.
The Warriors found the end zone on each of their next two drives as Nelson found Jackson again for a 11-yard strike. Then, Nelson connected with junior receiver Darrin Gentry for a 58-yard score to put Midland up 29-13.
Mayville State scored in the last minute of the first half as Pfau found Jacob Hansen for a 14-yard touchdown reception. Midland led 29-20 at halftime.
The Warriors held the Comets scoreless the rest of the way.
“We were really aware of (Momon) in the second half,”Jamrog said. “I thought the secondary played a lot better after halftime.”
Momon finished with 11 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns, most of his damage coming in the first half. It was a pair of newcomers who stepped up in the second half to limit the talented receiver.
“It was great to see Ray Rush and Crash Woodle, two freshmen corners out there, battling against that receiver,” Jamrog said.
The Warriors only let the Comets reach the red zone once in the second half, and they held on fourth-and-goal to force a turnover on downs.
Gentry got the third quarter off to a good start for MU by returning the second-half kickoff 91 yards to Comets’ 2. After a penalty on the Comets, Vopnford crashed in from the 1 to put MU up 36-20.
Following a three-and-out by the Comets, the Warriors drove 55 yards in two plays to stretch the advantage to 43-20. Nelson connected with Jacob Ellis on a 26-yard pass and then the sophomore quarterback traveled the final 29 yards for a TD with 12:18 left in the third period.
Veterans Garry Cannon and Adrian Kellogg added touchdowns in the second half. Cannon’s 96-yard run tied the school record for the longest TD run.
Seniors linebackers Wyatt Tremayne and Soga Eli led the defense. Tremayne had three solo tackles and nine assisted stops. Eli finished with six solo stops and two assists. Johan Williams had four unassisted tackles and four assists. He added two sacks.
Midland is off this week and returns to action Sept. 15. The Warriors open Great Plains Athletic Conference play against Northwestern at 1 p.m.
Box Score
Mayville State 7 13 0 0 — 20
Midland 7 22 14 13 — 56
Scoring
MU — Lukas Vopnford 8 run (Austin Heim kick)
MA — Trent Moman 27 pass from Creighton Pfau (Maxwell Scott kick)
MU — Jordan Jackson 21 pass from Payton Nelson (kick failed)
MA — Moman 3 pass from Pfau (kick blocked)
MU — Rush returns blocked conversion
MU — Jackson 11 pass from Nelson (Heim kick)
MU — Gentry 58 pass from Nelson (Heim kick)
MA — Jacob Hanson 14 pass from Pfau (Scott kick)
MU — Vopnford 1 run (Heim kick)
MU — Nelson 29 run (Heim kick)
MU — Garry Cannon 96 run (Heim kick)
MU — Adrian Kellogg 7 run (kick failed)
Team Statistics: First Downs: MU 23, MA 23. Total Offense: MU 555, MA 458. Passing yards: MU 317, MA 332. Rushing yards: MU 238. MA 116. Penalties-yards: MU 10-91. MA 12-102. Fumbles-lost: MU 0-0, MA 0-0.
Individual Leaders
Passing: (MA) Creighton Pfau 24-44-0-325. Jacob Hanson 1-2-0-7. (MU) Payton Nelson 16-25-0-288. Noah Oswald 1-3-0-29.
Rushing: (MA) Pfau 13-33. Presto Hamlette 14-37. (MU) Cannon 4-99. Nelson 9-46. Kellogg 9-42. Vopnford 4-22.
Receiving: (MU) Gentry 2-83. Jackson 5-79. Mike Seawell 3-57. Jacob Ellis 3-45.