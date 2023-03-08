WICHITA, Kansas – Midland University began play in the Friends Invitational on Friday, March 3, with two games. The Warriors began the day with a win against Hannibal-LaGrange University, 19-2. Their second game against MidAmerica Nazarene University was a win by the Pioneers, 3-0.

In their second day of play Midland faced (RV) Mount Mercy University and Missouri Valley College. The Warriors took the first again 5-3 over the Mustangs and dropped the second game 2-1 to the Vikings.

Game One Day One: Midland 19, Hannibal-LaGrange 2

The Warriors had their biggest offensive game of the season against the Trojans. They scored four runs in the opening inning off of five hits with Micaela Rodriguez driving in two runs with a double and Diana Nisbett bringing in two, also with a double.

In the second inning, Midland had another four hits along with a pair of walks which brought in six more runs. Roni Foote doubled and drove in two runs, Rodriguez singled and brought in a run, and then Carly Pfitzer launched a three-run home run to make it a 10-0 game.

The third inning saw the Warriors bat all the way through their lineup and score seven runs in doing so. Foote hit a three-run homer, Paeton Coler hit an RBI single, Emily Prai earned an RBI after drawing a bases-loaded walk, and Ariyana Crafton singled home a run. The other run scored in the inning came when Alexis Page stole third base and then was obstructed. She was awarded home on the play.

After giving up a run in the bottom of third and going scoreless in the fourth, Midland was able to come back in the fifth with two runs in the top of the inning. They came on solo home runs by Kevin Kight and Prai.

In the circle, Coler went 3.0 innings with four strikeouts. Page pitched the final 2.0 innings and recorded three punchouts.

Statistics for the first game include:

Game Two Day One: MidAmerica Nazarene 3, Midland 0

In their third match up with the Pioneers this season, the game was a pitcher's duel throughout with neither squad able to get much going against the other.

Aliyah Rincon limited MidAmerica Nazarene to just three hits through the first five innings with seven strikeouts. MNU didn't get a runner into scoring position during its at-bats either.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' offense was held in check with only one hit the entire game: a leadoff bunt-single by Prai in the first. The Pioneers' pitcher finished the game with 11 strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth, MNU got a lead-off single. A groundball to the infield nearly led to a double-play but the Pioneers were able to reach on a fielder's choice and then advance the batter to second via an error.

The next batter hit a two-out single to right field that scored the first run of the game. Two more hits brought in insurance runs for the Pioneers as they took a 3-0 lead into the final inning.

Down to their final three outs, the Warriors couldn't get anything going as MNU sat them down in order to cap on the victory in the final game of the night.

Statistical Standout

Aliyah Rincon: 6.0 IP, 7 K, 3 ER

Game One Day Two: Midland 5, Mount Mercy 3

After falling behind by a pair of runs in the top of the second, Midland rallied with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning as Mia Orduna drove in Pfitzer and Nisbett following an infield error by the Mustangs' second baseman, to tie up the game at 2-2.

That's where things stood heading into the Warriors' half of the fifth. Prai led off with a single and then Kiera Painter reached on a bunt to set the table for the heart of the Midland lineup. Roni Foote flew out to foul territory, moving both runners up a position, and then Pfitzer drove them both in two batters later with a single to left field.

In the sixth, back-to-back walks put Aliyah Rincon and Orduna aboard and then Ariyana Crafton singled to load the bases with no outs for the top of the order. Prai came through with an RBI single, scoring just one run to give Midland another insurance run heading into the final inning.

Mount Mercy was able to garner a run in the seventh but left a runner stranded as the Warriors sealed the win to start the day.

Statistical Standouts

Emily Prai: 2-for-4, RBI, R

Carly Pfitzer: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, R, SB

Aliyah Rincon: 7.0 IP, 7 K, 1 ER… 0-for-1, 2 BB, R

Game Two Day Two: Missouri Valley 2, Midland 1

The final game of the weekend saw a defensive battle between the Vikings and Warriors as the teams were held scoreless through five complete innings.

Chloe Wasielewski was in the circle for Midland, registering seven strikeouts through the first five frames and only allowing three baserunners via walks.

In the top of the sixth, Missouri Valley was finally able to break through as it broke up the no-hitter with a single following a lead-off walk to put two on base. On the hit, the Warriors' defense, who had seen very little action, scored on an error to go up 1-0. Wasielewski would get out of the inning with two more strikeouts and an infield pop-out.

Trailing by a run, Midland found a way to pull even in the bottom of the inning as Prai led off with a single, and then Painter moved her into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Foote drove in Prai with a single to right, making it a 1-1 game heading into the final inning.

To start the seventh, the Vikings were able to finally get on top of a pitch as they led off with a solo home run. That hit, only the second of the game, would prove to be the deciding factor as the Warriors were held in check in the bottom half.

Statistical Standouts

Chloe Wasielewski: 7.0 IP, 10 K, 2 H, 1 ER

Roni Foote: 2-for-3, RBI, 3B

Midland (8-6) will return back home for a week of prep before making another trip to Kansas next weekend. The Warriors will play four games in the McPherson Tournament beginning on March 10. Weekend opponents are slated to be Bethany (9-10) and Tabor (7-7) on Friday, and Evangel (9-4) and McPherson (5-5) on Saturday.