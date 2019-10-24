Midland University used a pair of first-half goals to upset seventh-ranked Hastings 2-1 in men’s soccer Wednesday night at Heedum Field.
The win improves the Warriors to 11-3-2, including 7-1-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Broncos fall to 11-1-2 and 7-1 in the GPAC.
“It was a victory we earned,” Midland coach Raphael Martinez said. “We were the better team from start to finish. The belief and trust the guys showed in one another was inspiring to see. I’m very proud of them.”
James Kilburn of the Warriors made it 1-0 when he scored off a rebound on a penalty kick in the 25th minute.
Freshman Mike Eijgendaal made it 2-0 six minutes later off an assist from Eli Draves.
Hastings cut the deficit in half when Tom Steging scored in the 41st minute. Fernando Lisboa and Henrik Hafskjold assisted on the goal.
The Warriors’ defense successfully protected the lead in the second half. The Broncos only had one shot after halftime.
Matthew Ricci finished with four saves for the Warriors, who outshot the Broncos 12-9. Jesus Parra had five for Hastings.
The win moves Midland into second place in the conference standings with just two games remaining in the regular season.
“From the win, we will only grow in confidence that we can compete with anyone when the mental focus is at 100 percent,” Martinez said. “We are looking forward to Senior Day this Saturday where we will honor some great student-athletes that have influenced our program in a positive way.”
MU will host Northwestern at 3:30 Saturday at Heedum.