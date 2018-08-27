If there is a way to slow down the Midland University offense, MidAmerica Nazarene didn’t have the answer on Saturday afternoon at Heedum Field.
The Warriors rolled up 558 yards in total offense on their way to a 49-28 win in the season opener for both schools.
“Honestly I think the offense performed great,” Midland senior running back Lukas Vopnford said. “Obviously we have a lot of stuff to work on, but overall the linemen opened up gaping holes. The receivers made downfield blocks and made plays. It was amazing. It really was a whole team effort.”
Vopnford contributed to the win by rushing 15 times for 81 yards and one touchdown. He also had six catches for 24 yards and one score. Quarterback Payton Nelson, who missed some time in the first half due to a heat-related illness, passed for 262 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-best 99 yards on 11 carries, including a 55-yard run in the first half.
“It went about how I expected,” Midland head coach Jeff Jamrog said. “I knew we’d make some great plays on all three sides of the ball and that is what happened. But we made some mistakes that we’ll have to fix. At times today we were our own worst enemy. ... When we had a lapse, they took advantage of it.”
The Pioneers used one of the mistakes to take their only lead of the game.
Nelson’s 7-yard touchdown pass to newcomer Jordan Jackson and Vopnford’s 15-yard scoring run put the Warriors up 13-7 with 6:47 left in the first quarter, but the Pioneers answered. Quarterback Levi Taylor hit Juvantae Martin on a 75-yard touchdown pass. The conversion put MidAmerica Nazarene up 14-13 with 6:31 left in the opening quarter.
“We just had a coverage mixup on that play,” Midland linebacker Wyatt Tremayne said. “We had three or four plays on defense that kind of kept them in the game and they were all mental breakdowns. Other than that, we played a pretty solid game. We can build off of this.”
After Martin’s touchdown, Nelson guided the Warriors on a three-play, 66-yard march. The quarterback opened the series with a 35-yard completion to Darrin Gentry. After Nelson ran for 25 yards, Garry Cannon capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. The try for two failed, but the Warriors reclaimed the lead at 19-14 and never trailed again.
Jackson’s second touchdown, a 30-yard scoring strike from Nelson, and a 16-yard TD run by Adrian Kellogg pushed the lead to 33-14. The Pioneers struck again with 3:30 left in the first half on a 50-yard TD pass from Taylor to Kobe Hardin to cut Midland’s lead to 33-21 at the break.
After Austin Heim’s 23-yard field goal put the Warriors up 36-21, the Pioneers used four plays to travel 55 yards. Hardin’s 28-yard TD run trimmed the deficit to 36-28.
O’Neil Williams intercepted a Nelson pass at the MU 22 on the Warriors’ next series. The Pioneers faced third-and-one at the 13, but Tyler Koch nailed Jamar Moya for a 2-yard loss before the Warriors forced an incompletion.
“I was really pleased that our defense came back and, against a good offense, only allowed seven points in the second half,” Jamrog said. “For the most part, the secondary and everyone played well.”
The Warriors then went on a 17-play, 85-yard drive that was capped by Nelson’s 2-yard TD toss to Vopnford. MU got an insurance touchdown with 2:08 left when Nelson connected with Darrin Gentry on a 12-yard scoring strike.
“We have so many weapons and we have depth behind those guys so that when they come in they become weapons in our offense, too,” Vopnford said. “When they get on the field, everyone is a playmaker.”
Veteran Mike Seawell had six receptions for 67 yards while Gentry had four catches for 69 yards.
Safety Brock Larsen had an interception and recovered a fumble to lead the defense. David Hansen also recovered a fumble.
Koch and Zach Gates finished with nine tackles. Larsen, Tremayne and Jett Hampton had six each and Johan Williams had five tackles, including two sacks.
“You always want to play your best game, but it is early,” Tremayne said. “I knew we’d make some mistakes, but as long as we work to fix them, we’ll keep succeeding. We’ll work to keep improving.”
The Warriors host Mayville State, 0-1, at 1 Saturday afternoon at Heedum.
Box Score
MidAmerica Nazarene 14 7 7 0 — 28
Midland 13 20 3 13 — 49
Scoring
MU — Jordan Jackson 7 pass from Payton Nelson (Camdon Griffiths kick)
MA — Jackson Sherley 33 pass from Levi Taylor (Pablo Pereira kick)
MU — Lukas Vopnford 15 run (run failed)
MA — Juvantae Martin 75 pass from Taylor (Pereira kick)
MU — Garry Cannon 6 run (conversion failed)
MU — Jackson 30 pass frm Nelson (Griffiths kick)
MU — Adrian Kellogg 16 run (Austin Heim kick
MA — Kobe Hardin 50 pass from Taylor (Pereira kick)
MU — Heim 23 field goal
MA — Hardin 28 run (Pereira kick)
MU — Vopnford 2 pass from Nelson (Heim kick)
MU — Darrin Gentry 12 pass from Nelson (kick failed)
Team Statistics
First Downs: MU 27, MA 11. Total Offense: MU 558, MA 327. Passing yards: MU 278, MA 239. Rushing yards: MU 280, MA 88. Penalties: MU 3-20, MA 5-39. Fumbles-lost: MU 2-1, MA 2-2.
Individual Leaders
Passing: (MU) Nelson 21-37-1-262, Noah Oswald 1-1-0-16, (MA) Levi Taylor 15-26-1-226, Christian Bates 2-2-0-13.
Rushing: (MU) Nelson 11-99, Vopnford 15-81, Adrian Kellogg 7-46, Mike Seawell 4-23, Darrin Gentry 2-11, Garry Cannon 7-20, Noah Oswald 3-0. (MA) Jamar Moya 17-68. Kobe Hardin 1-28.
Receiving: (MU) Gentry 4-69, Seawell 6-67, Dalton Tremayne 2-48, Jordan Jackson 2-37, Vopnford 6-24, Morgan Benjamin 1-17, Nolan Wolff 1-16. (MA) Juvantae Martin 10-152, Hardein 2-53, Jackson Sherley 1-33.