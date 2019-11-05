The Midland University men's wrestling team opened the season this weekend with a pair of duals before competing in the Jimmie Open on Saturday in Jamestown, N.D.
Dylan Buschow led the Warriors in the tournament by placing fifth at 197 pounds. Teammate Tristan Snover was sixth at 149.
After receiving an opening round bye, Buschow lost his first bout 8-0 to Matt Kaylor of University of Mary. In the consolation bracket he pinned Kolby Carson of Minot State and then defeated Marce Vasquez 10-9 in the fifth-place match.
Snover opened with a 12-4 major decision over Elijah Hackman of Jamestown. He then fell to Tyson Stoebner of Northern State before pinning Jerimiah Pierre of Northland Tech.
Snover then beat Devin Steidler of University of Mary 10-8 before falling to Caden Moore of Northern State in the fifth-place match.
Fremont freshman Cody Carlson went 2-2 at 133, including wins over Isaiah Arrendondo of Northland Tech and Payton Jackson of Northland Tech.
Bryson Jensen won a pair of pins at 157 after losing by technical fall to Braydon Huber of University of Mary. He pinned Maxwell Meekins of Saskatchewan and Brody Mohr of Minot State. In the consolation semifinals he lost by major decision to Riley Noble of University of Mary.
"Once the smoke cleared at the Jimmie Open, we left with success on several levels," Midland coach Larry Nugent said. "Captains Dylan Buschow and Tristan Snover have led the team since practice started, and they continued to set an example. Cody Carlson and Bryson Jensen distinguished themselves by more than holding their own with a field of very tough upperclassmen."
In the duals, the Warriors lost 42-12 to York and 48-3 to Jamestown.
Carlson and Jensen won via pins against York. Devin Brown earned an 8-7 win at 184 against Jamestown.
Midland will travel Sunday to Baldwin City, Kansas, for the Dan Harris Open that is hosted by Baker University.