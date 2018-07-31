SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University was picked to finish third in a poll of Great Plains Athletic Conference football coaches during the league’s annual media day on Tuesday.
The Warriors also finished third in a poll of the media members at the event.
Morningside topped both polls. In the coaches’ vote, the Mustangs received eight first-place votes and finished with 81 points. Northwestern received the other No. 1 vote and had 73. The Warriors were next with 61 points, followed by Concordia (52) and Dordt (47). Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
In the media poll, the Mustangs received all 12 first-place votes and tallied 120 points. The Red Raiders were next with 108 while the Warriors had 80. Concordia was fourth with 76.
Midland University coach Jeff Jamrog, in his third year with the Warriors, said he is eager for the Warriors’ opener on Aug. 25 against MidAmerica Nazarene at Heedum Field.
“I couldn’t be more excited to the start of a football season,” he said. “We’ve got a great group of young men and a great group of coaches.”
The staff includes 2001 Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch. The former Nebraska quarterback will serve as running backs coach and will assist with special teams. Another ex-Husker, Ross Dzuris, who is the son of former MU player and head coach Bob Dzuris, is a graduate assistant this season.
The Warriors finished the 2017 season with a record of 6-4. After a road loss to fourth-ranked Morningside, the Warriors ended the season on a two-game winning streak by defeating Hastings and Doane.
“Last year with three games left, we had a culture switch. I don’t know what it was exactly, but out guys started embracing the process. We’re were a different team those last few games,” Jamrog said.
Payton Nelson returns at quarterback for the Warriors. Blair native Lukas Vopnford and former quarterback Garry Cannon return at running back where they combined for about 1,000 yards last fall. Also returning in the backfield is Emmitt Knight, who rushed for 96 yards in the win over Doane.
They will be running behind a veteran offensive line that returns all five starters, including center Alex Boyer. The Plano, Texas, native is one of four captains for the Warriors (the others are Vopnford, linebacker Wyatt Tremayne and tight end/deep snapper Jacob Ellis).
Defensively the Warriors will look to Tremayne, a three-year starter, for leadership. The Homer native earned All-GPAC second-team honors last year while leading the Warriors in tackles.
Tremayne is one of several native Nebraskans on the roster.
“The third year is a big year in the places I’ve been,” Jamrog said. “The culture is starting to look the way you’ve envisioned it to. We’re proud to have 118 Nebraska kids. We’re going to win or lose with kids from our state.”
Midland will begin training camp next week in anticipation of the opener.
GPAC Polls
Coaches — 1. Morningside 81 (8). 2. Northwestern 73 (1). 3. Midland 61. 4. Concordia 52. 5. Dordt 47. 6. (tie) Dakota Wesleyan 38 and Hastings 38. 8. Doane 34. 9. Briar Cliff 15. 10. Jamestown 11.
Media — 1. Morningside 120 (12). 2. Northwestern 108. 3. Midland 80. 4. Concordia 76. 5. Dordt 69. 6. Dakota Wesleyan 65. 7. Doane 51. Hastings 43. 9. Jamestown 33. 10. Briar Cliff 15.