Midland University started its 2019-20 men’s golf season by placing second Wednesday in the Blue River Classic at Highlands Golf Course.
Senior Kean Kontor led the Warriors as he finished the two-day event in second place with a 140. Kontor, who recorded 25 pars in the tournament, finished one stroke behind Dean Walsh, the individual champion from Iowa Western.
Cody Troudt of the Warriors tied for third place with a 143. Sophomore Peyton Koch captured sixth by shooting a 145. Koch was one of only two golfers to record more than nine birdies during the event. He finished with 11.
“It was a great week for Kean, Cody, and Peyton. They really carried us,” MU coach Nick Swaney said. “Overall there were a lot of birdies throughout the team, but also a lot of mistakes.”
Ryan Rogers (40th) and Mike Myers (64th) rounded out Midland’s varsity squad. MU freshman B team member Preston Carbaugh finished tied for 29th during his collegiate debut.
Midland will compete Sept.16-17 for the Northwest Iowa National Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course in LeMars, Iowa.