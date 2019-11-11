Midland University extended its winning streak to five games while honoring its senior class Saturday at Heedum Field.
The Warriors scored the first 24 points of the game and went on to defeat Doane 31-7 in the home finale of 2019. The win improves MU to 6-4, including 5-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Tigers drop to 4-7 overall, including 4-5 in the league.
One of the seniors, Omaha native Noah Oswald, threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Warriors. He also rushed for one score.
“It was fun to send these seniors out the right way,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “My hat goes off to our guys for how hard they played. We had a great week of practice, and our coaches and players put so much time and effort into it.”
The Warriors broke to a 10-0 lead on the strength of a 25-yard field goal from Camdon Griffiths and a 13-yard scoring strike from Oswald to Austan Daniels.
Following a punt by Levi Sudbeck to open the second quarter, the Warriors drove 55 yards in five plays. Oswald had three completions to Austin Harris on the march, including a 31-yard touchdown strike.
Trevor Havlovic's sack of Drake Davidson on Doane's next series forced the Tigers into a three-and-out. Oswald drove the Warriors 65 yards in nine plays.
The key play on the march was a 24-yard completion to Harris. Oswald capped the series with a 20-yard touchdown run with 5:23 left in the half.
Doane ended its scoreless drought in the third quarter.
A 24-yard Midland punt, plus a personal foul penalty on the Warriors, gave Doane a first down at the MU 13. The Tigers found the end zone five plays later on Davidson's 1-yard run with 4:56 left in the period.
The Warriors finished the scoring when Oswald connected with fullback Ju’Nathean McAllister for a 23-yard touchdown with 5:07 left in the game.
Harris had five catches for 118 yards while Maximus Wold led the MU ground game with 41 yards on 14 carries.
Midland's defense limited the Tigers to only 122 yards in total offense. Doane had just 54 yards rushing on 38 attempts.
Havlovic led the defensive charge with 11 tackles, including six solo stops. Warren Thomas registered seven tackles, including 2 1/2 sacks. Fremont native Chase Lipsys and linebacker Zack Acamo had six tackles each with Lipsys recording 2 1/2 sacks. Christian Harmon, Crash Woodle, Jett Hampton, Malcolm Marcus and Anthony Barksdale broke up a pass apiece.
It is the second week in a row the Warriors limited a GPAC opponent to a single touchdown. MU beat Concordia 27-7 a week earlier in Seward.
"Credit the game plan that (Defensive Coordinator) Vance Winter came up with," Jamrog said. "It is really hats off to that group for holding two teams to seven points the past two weeks."
The Warriors conclude their season at 1 Saturday afternoon against Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa.