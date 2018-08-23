The Midland University football team went back to high school for the opening days of fall camp.
Head coach Jeff Jamrog took the Warriors to Elkhorn Mount Michael for four days earlier this month to focus on football and to build team chemistry.
"I think it was a good experience for our guys," said Jamrog, who is beginning his third season with the Warriors. "It brought us closer together as a football team. There are no distractions there and you don't have to worry about someone oversleeping who is living in an apartment or a house. We thought it would build camaraderie and it has."
The Warriors, coming off a 6-4 season, were picked third in a Great Plains Athletic Conference poll of league coaches. That is just fine with Jamrog.
"We don't spend much time on that," he said. "I think that is more for fans, parents and others."
Jamrog recalls the 1996 season when he was defensive coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The Mavericks were picked to finish last in the North Central Conference. They went on to win the league title outright for the first time in school history and finished 10-1 in the regular season.
"I haven't paid much attention to those things ever since," Jamrog said. "It isn't where you start, but where you finish. That is the important thing. We were kind of the laughingstock when we took over the program. We're not where we want to be, but hopefully when it is all said and done, our goal is to win a championship. We're getting closer as far as our talent level and commitment level. We hope this year we take another step in the right direction."
The Warriors return several starters on offense, including sophomore quarterback Payton Nelson. In just seven games last year, Nelson threw for 976 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 135 yards and four more scores.
"Our expectations are super high for Payton," Jamrog said. "He knows how to lead a team and he has talented guys around him."
That talent includes the backfield. Blair native Lukas Vopnford rushed for a team-best 488 yards and scored four touchdowns as a junior. Former quarterback Garry Cannon rushed for 378 yards and four scores. Jamrog also likes the potential of sophomores Adrian Kellogg and Sean Lambert. The latter is a Fremont High graduate and a transfer from the University of Nebraska.
"Adrian might be the most explosive out of the group," Jamrog said about the Washburn transfer. "When you throw Sean in there we have a pretty good situation."
The offensive line returns intact. Senior center Alex Boyer is one of the team captains. Guard Daniel Jahn (6-1, 290 pounds) was a second-team All-GPAC pick last season. Jahn and fellow Millard North product Ethan Butler, a junior tackle, are beginning their third year as starters. Also back are senior tackle Brett Egner (6-2, 285), junior guard Riley Williams (6-1, 314), senior Lamarr Good (6-0, 300), junior Clayton Wittmayer (6-5, 330). and junior Zachary Wilson (6-1, 316).
"We feel like we have eight or nine linemen that are really talented," Jamrog said. "It is great to have that depth and experience."
Senior Mike Seawell (5-9, 175) led the Warriors in receiving last year. He caught 27 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns.
"He has had an awesome camp and is kind of our Wes Welker receiver on the team," Jamrog said, referring to the former NFL standout. "We want to get him the ball in different ways. He'll be our No. 1 punt returner, too."
Senior Charles Apuna (6-1, 185) also returns. Freshman Dylan Egr, a Wahoo High graduate, is expected to help at the slot receiver. Two other freshmen, Jaden Collins (6-1, 170) from Papillion-La Vista, and Dalton Harris (6-3, 190) from Millard West, could also make key contributions.
"Obviously these young guys haven't played yet, but we're excited about what they've done in practice," Jamrog said.
Tom Brinkman takes over as the defensive coordinator.
"He has done a good job of molding this group together," Jamrog said. "I've been pleased with how he goes about his day-to-day business."
While 2001 Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch is coaching the running backs, another former University of Nebraska player, Ross Dzuris, is coaching the defensive line.
"Ross has done a great job with those guys," Jamrog said. "It all starts up front."
Jamrog is excited about the potential of Johan Williams (6-4, 290), a transfer from Mateo (California) College.
"He has't played in a year, but he has all the tools in the world," he said.
Papillion native Tyler Koch, a senior transfer, and Schuyler Schweers (6-1, 202), a junior, will also help on the front line. Darlondo Hill, a 6-4, 200-pound sophomore from Omaha Westside and Jake Lenagh (6-7, 255) of Millard North have both "really improved at the defensive end spot," Jamrog said.
On the interior, junior David Hansen (6-3, 255) and Jackson Kratina (6-3, 288) of Gretna are both performing well.
Wyatt Tremayne heads the linebacker crew. He earned second-team All-GPAC honors as a junior. Wahoo native Theo Blum (6-1, 215) is expected to take over the other inside backer spot. They will be backed up by seniors Zach Gates (5-11, 230) and Donovan Johnson (5-10, 210). The latter is a Fremont High graduate.
At the Jack linebacker is Saga Eli. The 5-10, 205-pounder was fourth on the team in tackles with 45 and had six tackles for loss. Junior Jason Martin is another veteran presence while sophomore Keylan Beller is also in contention.
Junior Jett Hampton, a transfer, (6-0, 200) has impressed at the nickel position.
"He is very disciplined and picked up the defense quickly," Jamrog said. "He is very athletic."
Jason Arnold and Logan Paasch are also pushing for playing time.
Houston native Ashton Ellis (5-10, 175) returns at safety where he finished third on the team in tackles with 47. Broc Larsen (5-8, 180) appeared in eight games last fall while Alex Dubas (5-7, 180) and Aurora freshman Cal Narber, who played in the Shrine Bowl, have also impressed.
Omaha native Joey Martin played nine games at corner last year and finished with 30 tackles and an interception. New Orleans native Tyler Blanco (5-9, 170) joined Martin in playing as a true freshman. The two are being pushed by Ronnie Taylor (6-2, 185), a junior from Omaha Concordia.
"He has had a great spring and summer," Jamrog said. "If he doesn't start, he'll be right there in the mix."
Fremont native Chandler Lipsys has moved to corner from nickel while freshmen Crash Woodle and Ray Rush are also contending for action.
Jacob Ellis, a captain, returns as the long snapper and also plays tight end. Camdon Griffiths will punt and is battling Austin Heim for the kicking duties.
Jamrog said the GPAC will be challenging once again.
"You better show up each week and ready to play," he said. "We have excellent coaches in this league and the talent level is very strong."
The Warriors open the season at 3 Saturday afternoon against MidAmerican Nazarne at Heedum Field.