WINFIELD, Kansas -- Midland University forced six turnovers on its way to defeating Southwestern College 48-17 in the season opener for both schools Saturday night.
“I’m pleased that we got our first win of the season,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “We are excited that we had a convincing win on the road in our opener. Hats off to our coaches and to our strength and conditioning coach Morgan Bergen for having the guys well prepared.”
Senior quarterback Noah Oswald sparked the Warriors by going 15-for-31 passing for 310 yards and five touchdowns.
Sophomore receivers Dalton Tremayne and Austin Harris were the beneficiaries of Oswald’s performance as they each reeled in two touchdown receptions on the day. Tremayne finished with 152 yards receiving while Harris added 102. The duo combined for 11 receptions.
Senior Austan Daniels also played a key part in the receiving game. He hauled in four passes for 70 yards and one score.
On the ground, senior running back Keenan Smith paced the Warriors and eclipsed the century mark with 101 yards rushing and one touchdown on 22 attempts. Smith’s 8-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter ended a 10-0 scoring run from the Builders and put Midland ahead 41-10.
Oswald opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run. The score capped an 11-play, 82-yard march. Camdon Griffiths' conversion made it 7-0 with 5:54 left in the first period.
Southwestern's next series ended with a fumble that Ju’Nathean McAllister of the Warriors recovered at the MU 36. After Smith ran for 2 yards, Oswald connected with Tremayne on a 59-yard completion. That set up Oswald's 3-yard TD pass to Daniels with 2:18 left in the quarter.
MU linebacker Zack Acamo's interception set up the third MU touchdown. Oswald connected with Harris on a 29-yard strike with 1:28 left in the half.
Southwestern turned the ball over on its next series. Jett Hampton forced a fumble that Acamo recovered at the Builders' 40. After quarterback Payton Nelson connected with Tremayne on a 20-yard completion, Garry Cannon ran for 13 yards. On first-and-goal, Oswald found Harris for a 7-yard TD pass. Griffiths' conversion made it 28-0 at the break.
Acamo, Hampton and company limited the Builders to just 225 yards in total offense, including just 71 through the air. Acamo finished with eight tackles, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Hampton, a senior linebacker, added six tackles and an interception. Senior linebacker Trevor Havlovic had nine tackles and a sack.
Jamrog credited the defense with helping to set the tone for the game. MU finished with two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
“No turnovers on offense and six takeaways on defense was awesome to see,” Jamrog said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of five defensive takeaways in the first half.”
Midland has a bye week before hosting No. 11 Northwestern College at 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Heedum Field.
“We were able to play a great number of players which will help our depth in future GPAC games,” Jamrog said.