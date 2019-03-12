JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — James Scurto tossed a three-hitter and struck out five to help Midland University defeat Concordia (Michigan) University 3-0 in the second game of a baseball doubleheader on Monday.
The Cardinals won the opener 12-5.
The second game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. Shortstop Kyle Webber led off with a single. After a sacrifice bunt by Bryan Smith, Webber advanced to third on Darius Johnson’s ground out. Matt Abelnour then delivered a run-scoring double.
The Warriors added a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Austin Hamilton walked and moved to third on Dakota Thornton’s double. After a pop out, Gabe Settles followed with a two-run single.
Scurto, a Waverly native, walked six while throwing the complete game victory. The loss went to Ryan Abenth. He worked four innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out two. Brendan Lyons worked the final three innings. He allowed one hit.
Thornton led Midland’s offensive attack with two hits. Settles, Webber and Abelnour had one hit each.
In the opener, Preston Sherman hit a three-run double to help the Cardinals break to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Midland got a run in the bottom of the first. Johnson was hit by a pitch and advance to third on a pair of ground outs. He scored on a wild pitch.
The Warriors narrowed the deficit to 4-3 with two runs in the second. Tyler Seebaum knocked in one run with a ground out while Sam Braun scored another with a single.
Concordia scored three times in the third and once in the fourth to go up 8-3. The Cardinals added another run in the sixth before MU scored twice in the bottom of the inning on Eathan Secrest’s pinch-hit two-run double.
Andrew Snook took the loss. He allowed six runs in two innings. Luke Egging, Brendon Jones, Quinn Tassie and Smith also pitched. Alex Phillips got the win in relief.
Abdelnour led MU with two hits while Secrest and Braun had one hit apiece.