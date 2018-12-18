CHANDLER, Ariz. – Midland University split four duals during the inaugural Great Plains Athletic Conference/Cascade Challenge.
Concordia, Hastings and Morningside joined MU in representing the GPAC. Eastern Oregon, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical, Life Pacific College and University of Providence were the teams from the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
Cascade came out on top during the 2018 competition, winning 10 duals compared to six for the GPAC.
The No. 9 Warriors opened the challenge with a 31-18 loss to No. 5 Providence.
Midland won four of the 10 matches. Jonas Gaytan was unopposed at 125 while Julian Gaytan pinned Eli Walston in 3:23 at 133. At 149, Tristan Zamilpa earned a 6-5 decision over TJ Braun while Stephon Gray beat Alex Quick 4-1 at 174.
Midland rebounded by defeating No. 20 Eastern Oregon 27-16. Midland picked up wins in six of the 10 matches.
Julian Gaytan won a 3-1 decision over Blake McNall at 133. West Point native David Berg pinned Tyler Miler in just 1:02 at 141 and then Zamilpa won a high scoring 17-9 decision over Kurtis Loftis at 149.
After dropping a pair of matches, the Warriors picked up a win from Gray with an 18-5 major decision over Marco Retano. Dylan Buschow would get the open win at 197 to seal the victory and then Alton Johnson got a 17-8 major decision.
No. 8 Embry-Riddle defeated the Warriors 26-15.
Jonas Gaytan started off the dual with a 10-4 decision over Josh Nira at 125. Midland would get their second win on another quick pin by Berg. He dropped Berit Sturgeon in just 2:00 at 141.
After dropping back-to-back matches, Dominique Evans would get the Warriors back on track with a 6-5 decision over Taylor Owens at 165. Gray would pick up his third win of the day at 174 with a 4-1 decision over Kody Davis. The Eagles, however, won the final matches to stave off MU.
In the final dual of the day, Midland dominated Life Pacific 29-11.
In the opener, it was Daniel Vargas earning the 14-1 major decision over Easton Amuro at 125. Jonas Gaytan followed that up with a technical fall (19-1) over Bobby Pinto at 133.
Berg continued his dominance at 141 with a 17-1 technical fall over Anthony Loera. After a narrow defeat and a double-forfeit, Evans earned a forfeit win at 165. Then at 174 it was Gray, winning his fourth bout of the trip, with a 3-1 decision over Jeremiah Smith. Buschow would get another Midland win via forfeit at 197 to secure the win.
Midland is 4-3 in duals this season. The Warriors are off for Christmas break and will return to action on Dec. 29. They will host the Viking/Warrior Open at 9 a.m. in Hopkins Arena.
Meanwhile, the MU women's team had five wrestlers compete at the West Coast Tournament of Champions in Rocklin, California.
Hailey Schiermeyer finished eighth at 123 pounds while compiling a 3-3 record.
Schiermeyer lost her first match, but started her run by pinning Savannah Elisa (Springfield Tech CC). She would pin the next two opponents as well, Syania Quintana (Unattached) and Alex Moseley (Adrian). In consolation round 5 she fell to Sierra Brown (Colorado Mesa) and then in the seventh-place match she was pinned by Alexandra Herle (Emmanuel College).
Also at 123 pounds, Allanah Vetterick went 2-2 on the day. Joanna Mack was the only other Lady Warrior to register a win. She won her opener at 170 pound by way of a decision over Milagros Garcia (Southern Oregon), 16-10.
Both Chyna Rodriguez (170) and Rosalba Orozco (191) went 0-2.
The Lady Warriors host the University of Saint Mary at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Wikert Event Center.