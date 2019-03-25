ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Midland University split a weekend Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball series with Northwestern.
Due to flooding that left Moller Field in Fremont unavailable, all four games were played in Orange City, Iowa.
After falling 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday, the Warriors rebounded for a 15-3 win.
Matt Abdelnour hit two home runs and drove in five while both Bryan Smith and James Kaiser drove in three runs each. Andrew Snook pitched five innings to pick the win. He struck out six and walked two while allowing three earned runs.
Midland fell behind 3-0 after four innings in the opener Saturday. Kyle Weber’s sacrifice fly cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fifth. In the sixth, RBI singles by Jack Barrios and Smith helped send the game to extra innings.
Northwestern, serving as the visiting team, scored a run in the eighth to go up 4-3. MU rallied, however, as Smith drove in a run to tie it. Dakota Thornton eventually scored the game-winning run on an error to provide the 5-4 final.
Brendon Jones pitched two innings of relief to earn the win. He struck out a pair of batters while allowing just an unearned run.
Northwestern won the finale 11-5. Luke Egging took the loss.
Thornton had two RBI with a solo home run and two walks to lead MU’s offense.
The Warriors, 9-12, will play Friday and Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa, for a four-game series with Dordt. The first game is set for 4 p.m. Friday.