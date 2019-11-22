{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

Doane defeated Midland University 38-16 on Thursday night in a Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestling dual.

Freshman Beau Kaup of Hooper picked up a win for the Warriors at 141. The Logan View High School graduate defeated Frankie Deloa by fall in 1:46.

Another MU freshman, 125-pound Cesar Sandoval, won by forfeit.

The Warriors’ other victory came at 157. Tristan Snover, a junior from Seward, won by fall in 1:49 over Simon Enkhbold.

Garrett Anderson (133) and Jesus Maganda (184) won by forfeits for the Tigers.

At 165, Michael Scarponi of Doane won by fall in 1:27 against Bryson Jensen. At 174, Dustin Carstens of the Tigers defeated Jeshua Castillo by fall in 2:02.

Maganda, competing at 197, earned a 5-3 sudden victory over Dylan Buschow of the Warriors. Doane’s other wins came at 149 (Baterdene Boldmaa by technical fall over Prestin Vondra) and at 284 (Jacob Williams by fall in 5:44 over Daniel Pena).

The Warriors will compete at 9 Saturday morning at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Open.

