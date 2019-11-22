Doane defeated Midland University 38-16 on Thursday night in a Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestling dual.
Freshman Beau Kaup of Hooper picked up a win for the Warriors at 141. The Logan View High School graduate defeated Frankie Deloa by fall in 1:46.
Another MU freshman, 125-pound Cesar Sandoval, won by forfeit.
The Warriors’ other victory came at 157. Tristan Snover, a junior from Seward, won by fall in 1:49 over Simon Enkhbold.
Garrett Anderson (133) and Jesus Maganda (184) won by forfeits for the Tigers.
At 165, Michael Scarponi of Doane won by fall in 1:27 against Bryson Jensen. At 174, Dustin Carstens of the Tigers defeated Jeshua Castillo by fall in 2:02.
Maganda, competing at 197, earned a 5-3 sudden victory over Dylan Buschow of the Warriors. Doane’s other wins came at 149 (Baterdene Boldmaa by technical fall over Prestin Vondra) and at 284 (Jacob Williams by fall in 5:44 over Daniel Pena).
The Warriors will compete at 9 Saturday morning at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Open.