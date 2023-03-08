The Midland lacrosse team took to the turf twice this past week, suffering losses in both games. Against Concordia University-Ann Arbor on Sunday, the Warriors fell 22-2. In their second game, Midland launched a comeback but fell short to University of Michigan-Dearborn 9-6.

Midland University vs. Concordia University-Ann Arbor

After being delayed a day after 10 inches of snow, Midland University and Concordia University-Ann Arbor took the turf at Ferry Field on Sunday, March 5. The Cardinals used a balanced attack as they defeated the Warriors, 22-2. The loss drops Midland to 0-3 on the season while CUAA improves to 2-1.

Fourteen different Cardinals found the back of the net as they outshot the Warriors 58 to 22. They were also dominant at the faceoffs, winning 21 of 27.

Midland's pair of goals were scored by Dominic Jochim and Sayer Kuenzi. Jochim's came with just over a minute to go in the first half as CUAA took a 7-1 advantage into the break. Kuenzi's goal came with seven seconds left in the third, halting a 9-0 period for the home team.

CJ Salinas picked up nine saves in goal for the Warriors on 31 shots on target. His counterpart had seven saves while allowing the two goals for MU.

Midland University vs. University of Michigan-Dearborn

Playing the final game of its trip to Michigan, Midland University took on the University of Michigan-Dearborn on the night of March 6, inside Detroit County Day Fieldhouse. The Wolverines and Warriors battled it out for 60 minutes on the indoor turf field with the home team holding on for the 9-6 victory. The setback drops Midland to 0-4 on the year while UM-Dearborn improves to 2-2.

The Wolverines came out firing in the first period, pelting the Warriors with 11 shots, five of which were on target. Their attack yielded three goals while Midland was able to get just two shots on target, both saved by the Michigan-Dearborn goalie.

After a fourth goal by the Wolverines in the opening minutes of the second, Midland got on the board with a goal by Nick Luedke. He would add a second in the period as the teams went into the break with UM-D leading 6-2.

The Midland defense tightened after the regrouping and game adjustments at halftime. Michigan-Dearborn got just one goal in the third while the Warriors netted three. Asher Thomas and Sayer Kuenzi joined the score sheet while Luedke completed his hat trick.

With their lead cut down to 7-5, things tightened back up for the home team's defense in the final period as they looked to hold on to the lead. They were able to get two insurance goals and then turned away six of the seven shots taken by the Warriors. Tyler Renshaw scored with 1:37 on the game clock off an assist from Marlon Coleman, making the final score 9-6.

CJ Salinas picked up four saves in net for Midland while the Wolverines' goalie saved 10 shots on net.

Midland (0-4) will return home this week before taking to the road for a short trip to face No. 5 St. Ambrose. The Warriors will travel to take on the Fighting Bees on Saturday, March 11. Game time is set for 3 p.m. in Davenport, Iowa.